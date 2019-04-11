The Michael J. Fox Foundation Announces NYC's Empire State Building Will Illuminate Orange and White to Honor World Parkinson's Day

NEW YORK, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) announces that the iconic New York City landmark, the Empire State Building, will light up orange and white from sunset to 2 a.m. EDT. In recognition of World Parkinson's Day, the lighting will shine a spotlight on the urgent need of a cure for the millions around the world who currently live with Parkinson's disease (PD).

"With the research and patient communities at our side, the Foundation is charting the course as we work to speed a cure and better treatments for Parkinson's disease," said Debi Brooks, co-founder and executive vice chairman of MJFF. "We hope that the orange glow from the Empire State Building tonight will be a reminder to everyone impacted by Parkinson's that we're on it. And that we won't stop until a cure is found."

Throughout Parkinson's Awareness Month in April, the Foundation is amplifying stories of individuals and families impacted by PD to demystify the disease and unite the community in our mission to end Parkinson's. Follow featured stories on the Foundation's Facebook and Instagram channels. And share your own story by using #ParkinsonsAwarenessMonth. You also can join community members who are directly impacting research through a Day of Giving. Learn more.

Opened in 1931, the Empire State Building is a 102-story skyscraper that has become one of the most recognizable buildings in the world. The Empire State Building's world-famous tower lights maintain a tradition of changing color each evening to honor holidays, cultural events and special causes. The Foundation is honored to be selected as the Empire State Building's lighting partner for April 11, 2019.

About The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research:

As the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's research, The Michael J. Fox Foundation is dedicated to accelerating a cure for Parkinson's disease and improved therapies for those living with the condition today. The Foundation pursues its goals through an aggressively funded, highly targeted research program coupled with active global engagement of scientists, Parkinson's patients, business leaders, clinical trial participants, donors and volunteers. In addition to funding more than $850 million in research to date, the Foundation has fundamentally altered the trajectory of progress toward a cure. Operating at the hub of worldwide Parkinson's research, the Foundation forges groundbreaking collaborations with industry leaders, academic scientists and government research funders; increases the flow of participants into Parkinson's disease clinical trials with its online tool, Fox Trial Finder; promotes Parkinson's awareness through high-profile advocacy, events and outreach; and coordinates the grassroots involvement of thousands of Team Fox members around the world.

For more information, visit michaeljfox.org.

SOURCE The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research

