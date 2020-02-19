The Michaels Organization to Manage Marymount University's New Housing Acquisition, The Rixey

CAMDEN, N.J., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michaels Organization has been selected by Marymount University as its property management partner for The Rixey in Arlington, Virginia. Marymount University and Michaels Student Living will co-manage leasing efforts and solely handle the operations and resident life program.

Located in the Ballston neighborhood of Arlington, the 267-unit property was originally opened in 2017 as a conventional, multifamily apartment community with ground-floor retail space. Marymount University purchased The Rixey in February 2019 in order to provide well-located and competitively-priced apartment-style housing suitable for upperclassmen and graduate students, as well as faculty and staff.

Marymount University and Michaels Student Living are currently in the process of transitioning The Rixey to a 502-bed college-affiliated student living community. Residents must be matriculating students at Marymount University or one of the 17 other colleges or universities that are members of the Washington D.C. Consortium of schools. Affiliated faculty and staff are also eligible to lease apartments at The Rixey.

"This fully furnished all-inclusive housing model provides a fast, affordable and viable solution for neighboring colleges to provide contemporary apartment-style housing for their students," said Michelle Dixon, Vice President, Michaels Management, Student Living. "We look forward to providing an exciting and comfortable live-learn home for all the residents at The Rixey."

The conversion to the all-student living environment includes leasing by the bed, rather than by the unit, a preferable leasing model for students, and will accommodate more than 500 residents in a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. Convenient street-level retail services include Northwest Federal Credit Union and Starbucks.

Property amenities include fully-furnished apartments, high-speed Wi-Fi, outdoor fire pit with cozy, semi-private cabanas, rooftop spa and top of the line Technogym cardio and conditioning equipment.

