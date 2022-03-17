The MICHELIN Guide France 2022 restaurant selection will be revealed from Cognac

In the presence of the chefs, pastry chefs, sommeliers, and hospitality managers whose establishments have been selected by the inspectors, the 2022 Star Ceremony will also be the opportunity to celebrate all the trades that form part of gastronomy today.

"We are extremely happy to rediscover the hospitality and products of the New Aquitaine region in order to highlight the chefs and their teams and thus recognize the commitment of everyone in the profession during this particularly difficult period. Bringing the MICHELIN Guide teams to Charente is a way of reminding gourmets the world over of the abundance of talent ready to have them experience memorable moments, and this across the whole of France. Chefs established in France are more motivated than ever and this new edition of the MICHELIN Guide will showcase their pugnacity, their inventiveness and a sense of customer care that is unique in the world," declared Gwendal Poullennec, MICHELIN Guide International Director.

