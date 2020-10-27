The MICHELIN Guide Highlights Sustainable Gastronomy and Inspector Discoveries During Virtual Family Meal Event in California

During the event, the MICHELIN Guide introduced its first restaurant sustainability distinction, the MICHELIN Green Star, in the United States. This new collection of restaurants brings together chefs with a common cause, whose inspiring and virtuous initiatives and methods help to raise awareness of the importance of environmental issues.

This recognition is available to chefs whose establishments are included in the MICHELIN Guide selection. Inspectors consider the entire ecosystem of a restaurant and gather information about chefs' practices and their philosophy on sustainable gastronomy.

"The pandemic has underscored the importance of a local, sustainable food supply," said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guides. "MICHELIN Guide inspectors found many chefs in California who are committed to promoting regional products while skillfully crafting cuisine that respects nature and seasonal changes."

The following chefs were highlighted as sustainable role models in California:

Kyle and Katina Connaughton , SingleThread

, Dominique Crenn, Atelier Crenn

Matthew Kammerer , Harbor House Inn

, Thomas Keller , The French Laundry

, Nancy Silverton , Osteria Mozza

, Michael Tusk, Quince

Alice Waters , Chez Panisse

In addition to recognizing this new sustainable distinction, The MICHELIN Guide also announced more than 20 new inspector discoveries throughout the state. To view a list of discoveries in California, visit guide.michelin.com.

