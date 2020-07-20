NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The microcapsule market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2025, in terms of value.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933198/?utm_source=PRN



The microcapsule market is projected to grow from USD 8.7 billion in 2020 to USD 13.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2025. The major reasons for the growth of the microcapsule market include increasing demand from the food industry, high demand from the pharmaceutical industry, rising demand from the agrochemical sector, increased R&D activities for process efficiency to enhance market penetration, and widespread applications of microcapsules



The melamine segment is estimated to lead the microcapsule market in terms of value from 2020 to 2025.

By shell material, the melamine segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The growth of the melamine segment is attributed to the increasing demand for formaldehyde-free melamine in personal care products.



Additionally, melamine shell materials offer excellent retention capacity for volatile molecules and tunable mechanical properties that make these melamine capsules highly suitable as a formaldehyde-free alternative to conventional aminoplast microcapsules. These factors have resulted in the growth in demand for melamine shell materials in microcapsule market.



Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Drugs accounted for the largest share of the microcapsule market, by source.



By core material, the pharmaceutical & healthcare drugs segment accounted for the largest share of the microcapsule market in 2019.The increasing demand for the masking of oral drug flavors to drive the growth of the pharmaceutical & healthcare drugs segment.



Also, Intensive marketing by key players and increased applications of nutritional elements in functional and fortified foods drive the demand for pharmaceutical & healthcare drugs.



Pharmaceutical & Healthcare accounted for the largest share of the microcapsule market, by source.



By end-use industry, the pharmaceutical & healthcare segment accounted for the largest share of the microcapsule market in 2019. Factors like controlled release of drugs, timely delivery of functional ingredients, and taste masking properties of microcapsules drives the growth of the microcapsule market in the pharmaceutical & healthcare end-use industry segment.



Dripping Technologies segment is estimated to lead the microcapsule market in terms of value from 2020 to 2025.

By technology, the dripping technologies segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Dripping technologies include droplet extrusion through spinning disks, jet breakage systems, and coextrusion.



These technologies are applied for liquid, solid, hydrophilic, and lipophilic materials.The major advantages of dripping technologies are biocompatibility and low particle size distribution, which is expected to drive the growth for dripping technologies.



Also, growing demand for microencapsulated active ingredients in pharmaceutical industry to drive market growth for dripping technologies.



North America is projected to lead the microcapsule market during the forecast period, in terms of value.



The North American region is projected to lead the microcapsule market from 2020 to 2025 in terms of value. The microcapsule market in North America is majorly driven by the growing demand and consumer awareness about value-added products in various areas, such as nutrition, food, healthcare, and personal care.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 65%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 15%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 25%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 45%

• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 40%, South America – 3%, Middle East & Africa – 7%,



As a part of qualitative analysis, the research provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by varied market players, such as BASF SE (Germany), International Flavors & Fragrances (US), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Symrise AG (Germany), Givaudan S.A. (Switzerland), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (Netherlands), Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland), Lycored Corp. (Israel), Koehler Innovative Solutions (Germany), Balchem Corporation (US), Capsulæ SAS (France), TasteTech Ltd. (UK), MicroCapsules Technologies (MCT) (France), INSILICO Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku Co., Ltd. (Japan), Encapsys (US), Arcade Beauty (US), Reed Pacific (Australia), Firmenich SA (Switzerland), Ronald T. Dodge Company (US), Microtek Laboratories, Inc. (US), AVEKA, Inc. (US), INNOBIO (China), GAT Microencapsulation GmbH (Austria), BRACE GmbH (Germany), and Tagra Biotechnologies Ltd. (Israel).



Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the microcapsule market based on shell material, core material, end-use industry, technology, and region.It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges.



It strategically profiles key players and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as expansions, acquisitions, new product launches, and partnerships undertaken by them in the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the microcapsule market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also enables stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933198/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

