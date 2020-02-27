NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Overview

The Middle East & African biopesticides market was valued at USD 55.6 million in 2019 registering a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2020-2025. The consumption volume of biopesticide market was 34.0 thousand metric ton in 2019, registering a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2020-2025. There is an increase in demand for organically grown food, due to severe adverse health effects caused by rampant usage of chemical fertilizers in the region. This, in turn, has stimulated farmers in these regions to look for safe farming practices, such as usage of biologically extracted plant growth promotors, such as biopesticides, which has a minimal effect on the environment. The high cost associated with usage of biopesticides is restraining the market's growth. The lack of infrastructure for commercial mass production of biopesticides in the region is contributing to the high cost for these fertilizers. By product segment, bioinsecticide is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The drastic reduction in the area of harvest in Africa, due to the increased incidence of pests and insects in crops, is driving the growth of the market for bioinsecticides.By crop type, the crop-based application of biofertilizers held the largest market share. The recent outbreak of fall armyworm in Africa caused severe damage to crops, such as maize. This factor, in turn, has created a demand for low-risk pest management practices, such as usage of biopesticides, in the region.Foliar mode of biopesticides application is largest and fastest growing segment among various modes of application of biopesticides in the region. The rapid translocation rate to different parts of the plant is the factor driving its demand. In Africa, South Africa accounted for the fastest growth of the biopesticides segments. The presence of regional regulatory bodies, such as South African Bioproducts Organization, which is involved in various campaigns and framed regulatory guidelines, is promoting the use of biopesticides in the region. In Middle East, Egypt accounted for fastest growth of the biopesticides segment in the region. The increasing demand for organic food products, particularly for export, has encouraged the farmers to utilize bio-inputs, such as biopesticides to increase crop production in the region.



Scope of the Report

For the purpose of this report, biopesticides have been defined as the commercially manufactured products derived from natural materials, such as animals, plants, bacteria, and certain minerals. The market studied includes biopesticides applied by farmers and the large commercial growers in crops and in non-crop agricultural practices. The companies in the Middle East & African market operate in B2C format. The market size estimations have been presented on the basis of consumer level.

The market has been segmented by product, by formulation, by mode of application, and by crop type. The geographical scope of the biopesticides market has been limited to the Middle East & African region.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Organic Farming Practices



The increasing levels of health consciousness among people worldwide is boosting the demand for organic foods, in order to avoid adverse health effects caused by chemical substances, or genetically modified ingredients in inorganic food. In order to address the growing need of organic and safe food, the growers are following safe farming practices, which have minimal impacts on the environment. The growers prefer biologically extracted plant growth promoters in place of synthetic products.Notably, the organic acreage in the Middle East & Africa region, was recorded at 1.74 million hectares in 2015, which significantly increased by about 20.1% by 2017, reaching 2.09 million hectares. Thus, the notable increase in the organic acreages in the region, indicates the increasing importance of organic farming practices, such as usage of biopesticides in the region. The use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides and their catastrophic effects on the soil organisms are the factors boosting the demand for clean and organic food from the millennials of both the regions. The millennial population increased by 18.9%. The increasing population and the increasing awareness about healthy food them are the factors that are expected to boost the demand for biopesticides. Furthermore, significant research activities are undertaken to identify and develop the usage of biopesticides in the country, especially due to the pest infestations in the African region. Thus, the increasing infestations by pests have made biopesticides the viable alternative to chemical pesticides in sustainable pest management programs. Baculoviruses, such as nucleopolyhedrovirus (NPV) and granulovirus (GV), are used as successful biological pesticides in the region.Thus, the increasing pest infestations and the increasing focus on sustainable organic farming practices in the region are the factors simulating the demand for biopesticides as the viable alternative to the chemical pesticides in the region. This factor is expected to boost the demand for biopesticide products in the future



Foliar Application Dominates the Market



The foliar segment of the market was valued at USD 27.1 million in 2019 registering a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The consumption volume of the foliar segment was 16.8 thousand metric ton in 2019 registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.The concentration of biopesticides used in foliar sprays is much more than that used for seed treatment or soil treatment, as biopesticide is applied directly to the plants. The use of foliar sprays is the most efficient and quick solution for plants under stress.The advantage of using foliar sprays is that all the quantity applied is utilized by the plant, helped by rapid translocation rate to different parts of the plant. The sprays are used with different types of nozzles, which can be changed on the basis of the target pest. Hydraulic nozzles, hollow cone nozzles, and twin fluid nozzles are some of the types of nozzles that are being used for biopesticide application. Among them, hydraulic nozzles are more popular, with a larger market share, compared to others. Thus, the introduction of different kinds of foliar sprays is likely to ultimately increase the overall market revenue in the Middle Eastern countries.The African bollworm is one of the major pests in Southern Africa, which has a significant impact on a wide range of crops, including beans, citrus, cotton, maize, tomato, drying wheat ears, lettuce heads, and even rosebuds. Therefore, to control the spread of the disease, a foliar spray at a low dosage rate of 200 ml/ha is necessary to protect the crop from damage. One of the top players in the biopesticides market, Marrone Bio Innovations, has developed biopesticides, such as Regalia®, which can be applied as foliar sprays, was patented under OMRI. Thus, certifications by major companies are expected to capture the key portion of the market, which, in turn, driving the biopesticides in the region.



Competitive Landscape

The market studied is consolidated with major players holding 65.4% of the market share and others holding 34.6% of the market share. BASF SE, FMC Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd, and Bayer AG are the major players in the market studied. Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd holds a market share of 25.2% in the region. The company sells its products through its subsidiary Philagro South Africa (SA). Philagro SA has extensive distribution network in Africa region, which gives an edge from its competitors. Additionally, Philagro SA also sells and markets Valent Biosciences Corporation bio-insecticides and other bio-rational products in the region. Major players are launching custom-tailored products that fulfils the farmer requirements in the region. For instance, in July, 2017, Marrone Bio Innovations shipped its first bio-fungicide REYSANA to Morocco region for use by tomatoes, grapes, and cucurbits growers in the region. Reysana contains the same ingredients as Regalia, a bio fungicide sold across 10 countries worldwide.The other prominent players who are active in the region includes Koppert Biological Systems, Omnia Holdings Limited, and Novozymes A/S. These players are strengthening their position by expanding their operations in the region. For instance, in November 2017, Koppert Biological Systems, a producer of biological solutions for horticulture and agriculture, extended its presence in Africa by opening a subsidiary in Western Africa with Ivory Coast being the regional hub.



