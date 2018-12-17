NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing demand for portable and wearable computers in battlefields and increasing modernization of weapons systems and network-centric warfare systems are driving the market for military computers globally



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05657911



The military computers market size is expected to grow from USD from USD 7.9 billion in 2018 to USD 10.5 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period. The market for military computers is driven by factors such as the modernization of weapon systems, demand for portable and rugged computers in battlefields, and the shift from traditional warfare toward network-centric warfare. The threats from cyberattacks are restraining the market because one minor problem in a system can hamper the entire military operation.



Rugged segment to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to embedded computers in the military computers market during the forecast period.

The rugged segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the significant demand for rugged computers and wearables in military services across the globe.Militaries around the globe are focusing on deploying more portable and technologically-advanced computers in warzones.



Ruggedness of military devices such of laptops, handhelds, and wearables is necessary to survive and function properly in extreme conditions such as extreme heat and cold.



Wearable segment under rugged type of military computers to grow at a higher CAGR in the military computers market during the forecast period.

Militaries around the world are showing interest in wearable computers for delivering fast and accurate information to soldiers on ground.The easy portability and accuracy in terms of information transfer are expected to drive this segment in the near future.



Wearable technologies enable soldiers to either track or be tracked in real-time and great precision – which ensures their safety as well as diminishes the chances of failure in high-risk operations. Also, the easiness with which these devices can be carried by soldiers in warzones makes these devices preferable.



North American region shows the highest potential for military computers across the globe.

The military computers market is led by North America, as of 2018, owing to the high military budget of the US government and high level of sophistication and advancements in the technology of US military defense systems.As the US Army uses advanced systems, the scope of adoption of embedded computers is high.



The undergoing R&D for the military weapons and equipment for the US Army would also drive the adoption of military computers.



Break-up of profiles of primary participants in the military computers market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Middle East – 5%, Rest of the World 5%



Major players in the military computers market include Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), Zebra Technologies Corp. (US), Cobham plc (UK), Saab (Sweden), Rockwell Collins, Inc (US), Thales Group (France), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Getac Technology Corporation (Taiwan), and Panasonic Corporation (Japan), among others.



Research Coverage:

The market study covers the military computers market and aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments, namely, type, platform, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy this Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall military computers market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05657911



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

