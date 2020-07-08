The Military GNSS Anti-jamming Systems Market is Anticipated to Grow at a Robust CAGR of 7.94% Based on Market Value and 10.09% Based on Volume During the Forecast Period From 2020 to 2025

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for the military GNSS anti-jamming systems market during the forecast period 2020-2025?

• Why should an investor consider venturing into the military GNSS anti-jamming systems market, and what are the future growth opportunities?

• For a new company looking to enter the market, which areas could it focus upon to stay ahead of the competition?

• How do the existing market players function to improve their market positioning?

• How does the supply chain function in the military GNSS anti-jamming systems market?

• Which component, element number, and platform segment respectively, are expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the military GNSS anti-jamming systems market during 2019-2025 and what is their growth pattern across different regions and countries?

• Which regions and countries are leading in terms of demand for military GNSS anti-jamming systems are expected to witness high demand growth from 2019-2025?



Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market Forecast, 2020-2025



The Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market report shows a significant growth in the market. The military GNSS antijamming systems market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.94% based on market value and 10.09% based on volume during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. The rising intentional and unintentional activities of GNSS signals jamming and interference across the globe generates a substantial demand for GNSS anti-jamming systems. The jamming activities make military forces more vulnerable toward mission failures, therefore the demand for military GNSS anti-jamming systems is the need of the future. Additionally, growing deployment of unmanned military platforms, increasing expenditure on next-generation satellite programs, and rising cross-border conflicts are some of the factors due to which various countries are investing for military GNSS anti-jamming systems. Moreover, increasing benefit of miniaturization of military GNSS anti-jamming systems is another major factor which is expected to boost the demand for military GNSS anti-jamming systems in future. Furthermore, fulfilling the criteria of 2% of GDP on defense spending by NATO countries is also boosting the demand for electronic warfare systems including military GNSS anti-jamming systems.



However, the demand for military GNSS anti-jamming systems by value and volume is expected to decline 6.11% and 6.03% in 2020. This decline is expected due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic across the globe. Defense sector also experiences disruption in supply chain and manufacturing process due to lockdown imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19 in all major economies of North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Additionally, expected decline in the defense budget may delay the current and defer the proposed defense projects. The impact of COVID-19 is also expected in the market of military GNSS anti-jamming system in 2020 and 2021. The revival in the market of military GNSS anti-jamming systems is expected during the post Covid-19 duration from 2022 to 2025 with a significant rate.



Scope of the Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market



The military GNSS anti-Jamming systems market provides detailed market information for segmentation such as component, element number, platform, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the military GNSS anti-jamming systems in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that is analyzed.



The military GNSS anti-jamming systems market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (Middle East and Latin America)



Key Companies in the Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market



The key market players in the Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market include BAE Systems, Boeing, Chemring Group PLC, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Cobham Limited, Elbit Systems Ltd., Hertz Systems Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Mayflower Communications, NovAtel, Orolia, QinetiQ, Raytheon Technologies Corporation and Thales Group.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• U.K.

• Germany

• France

• Russia

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Japan

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Middle East

• Latin America



