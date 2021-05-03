The Millennia Companies® Announces Michael J. Pico as Chief Human Resource Officer

Michael J. Pico to provide strategic leadership for all human resource functions at The Millennia Companies®.

Most recently, Pico served in senior executive leadership positions at leading multi-family, retail, and hospitality firms where he delivered performance, service, and culture transformation across mid- to large-sized global employee populations.

"Michael's expertise in developing fully engaged workforces within service-focused industries uniquely aligns with our companies' needs," said Frank T. Sinito, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Millennia. "It is vital to ensure our team members have the support required to excel, and I am looking forward to Michael's leadership in maximizing the potential that lies within each of us."

In his previous positions, Pico developed globally recognized, award-winning talent management programs and "Best Places to Work" environments. He leverages talent development and employee engagement as a base for success.

"We are fortunate to have a leader who knows first-hand the demands team members face within fast-paced, customer-facing environments," said Lee J. Felgar, President at Millennia Housing Management, Ltd. "I look forward to Michael enhancing our organizational performance, increasing our capacity to serve, and advancing our mission to enrich lives."

As a speaker and thought leader, Pico has presented at industry-leading conferences on talent management and human resource topics impacting today's workforce. Holding a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration from the University of Scranton, he also earned certifications in subject matters such as such as bereavement, emotional intelligence, behavior self-assessment tools, customer relations and coaching.

SOURCE The Millennia Companies

