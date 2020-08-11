The Miller Law Firm Recovers $2.25 Million for Peninsula Homeowners Association in Only 6 Months

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miller Law Firm has recovered $2.25 Million against a well-known National Builder for a San Mateo Homeowners Association for construction deficiencies in a confidential settlement.

This town-home style community was only 2 years old when the Board of Directors retained The Miller Law Firm and a team of independent experts to review the buildings' performance. Extensive inspections and testing revealed numerous deficient common area systems and components, including exterior siding and systems, wood trim, windows, site drainage and concrete flatwork, roofs and privacy decks.

With the assistance of mediator Gerald Kurland, Esq. of JAMS, the case settled only 6 months after the filing of a complaint in the San Mateo Superior Court, and only 9 months after initiating the "SB 800" construction defect claims process.

$2,000,000 was allocated for common area repair needs, and an additional $250,000 settlement was reached concerning the separate interest water heaters, to be divided equitably amongst each residential condominium unit.

According to Senior Partner Rachel M. Miller, "It is not uncommon for Boards of Directors to come to us with concerns about their building performance within the first few years of project completion. In this case, a thorough investigation and targeted mediation efforts allowed for an efficient claims process and sufficient funds to complete the necessary repairs and restore homeowner investment in this million-dollar San Mateo community."

According to Thomas E. Miller, CEO of The Miller Law Firm, "Under the terms of the final settlement agreement, the identity of the community, National Builder and insurance carriers remain strictly confidential. These stringent confidentiality clauses are often inserted by large developers when they negotiate the settlement terms. Not only do they enforce confidentiality, but they require a full release of all future claims brought by the Association, so our investigation efforts must be meticulous in order to capture all building defects for future repair."

Celebrating 40 years of practice, The Miller Law Firm (www.constructiondefects.com) continues to be California's construction defect authority and leading resource for Bay Area homeowners, Boards of Directors, and community management. Their legal treatise, Handling Construction Defects, now in its fourth edition, remains the definitive practice guide for lawyers, mediators, arbitrators and judges. Their consumer guide, Home and Condo Defects: A Consumer Guide to Faulty Construction, aids and assists homeowners, board members and association management companies in pursuing legitimate claims against builders and their insurance companies.

Media Contact:

Rachel Miller

(415) 437-1800

[email protected]

SOURCE The Miller Law Firm

Related Links

http://www.constructiondefects.com

