The Miller Law Firm Recovers $5,995,000 for Central Coast Homeowners Association

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miller Law Firm has recovered $5,995,000 for a luxury residential condominium development in Southern California.

The Homeowners Association was only four years old when it brought this claim alleging property damage to common areas including plumbing, stucco, decks, walkways and roofs.

The developer denied any liability, and due to the strict language of the final settlement agreement, any further terms remain confidential.

According to Thomas E. Miller, CEO of The Miller Law Firm, "An important lesson for Homeowners Associations whose developer representatives sit on the Board of Directors is to ensure the HOA's best interest is always represented, particularly when the builder entities are making repairs. By the time our firm had been engaged by the Board of Directors, the builder had already notified its primary insurance company of the construction deficiencies and had undergone repair work without HOA oversight from independent expert consultants."

According to Senior Partner Rachel M. Miller, "Luxury condominium communities, even as young as four years old, are not immune to sub-standard building performance, and The Miller Law Firm works diligently on behalf of our homeowners association clients to secure the funds needed to repair the buildings, restore their communities and protect owner investments."

The Miller Law Firm (www.constructiondefects.com) has represented homeowners associations with construction defects for over 40 years, with offices in San Francisco, Santa Clara, Newport Beach and Los Angeles. Thomas E. Miller, Rachel M. Miller, and Matthew T. Miller are the co-authors of the only legal treatise on the subject, "Handling Construction Defect Claims: Western States," as well as "Home and Condo Defects: A Consumer Guide to Faulty Construction," (Seven Locks Press, 2012), available online at www.amazon.com.

