The Million Masks Give Away

ESSEX COUNTY, N.J., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AJ Jackson, Founder & C.E.O of Occupied Arts Culture & Entertainment, a social art company which operates out of the historic First Park Baptist Church, in Plainfield. First Park was once home to a prominent Black Theatre Company during segregation. Pastor Rufus McClendon, who spear headed the joint venture between the Church and O.A.C.E contracted COVID-19 and died suddenly. This loss was felt by his family, congregation and the company he gave a home.

"The death of Pastor McClendon brought the seriousness of Covid-19 to our doorstep. We could never get caught up in the debate over whether COVID was real or not because we felt its sting early," says Jackson. The pandemic and our response to it led to the closure of the small theatre space and helped Jackson and his team to focus on the social issue side of their company. After a few months and a rapid increase in COVID-19 deaths, the company launched the Essex County Mask Up Campaign.

The county wide initiative set a goal to give away 25,000 medical grade and reusable masks free to residents and local businesses. Jackson and his team would start this endeavor by using their own money to purchase mask and give them away on the weekends. After seeing the great need Jackson began to enlist local businesses to join in their effort to save lives.

To date the initiative has given away over 15,500 masks in 16 of the 22 cities in Essex County. Jackson says, "This gargantuan endeavor wouldn't be possible without the aid of great partners like Freedom Academy LLC, Diva Keys Real-Estate, Mask Junkie and I'm So Newark." The momentum to bring an end to this pandemic is growing and more people want to know how they can get involved and help. The campaign says that a donation of $100 can provide 1000 free masks to areas that need them most.

Occupied Arts Culture & Entertainment says that next they want to give away 1,000,000 free masks across America to help drive down the virus. For more information or to donate email: [email protected] or call (516) 888-9824, all donations are tax deductible.

