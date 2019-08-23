The Million Mile Challenge Returns during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The idea of walking, running or cycling one million miles sounds quite ambitious – if not impossible – but nothing was impossible to Alexandra "Alex" Scott (1996-2004), who knew that if everyone pitched in to host lemonade stands, they could raise $1 million for childhood cancer research and better, less toxic treatments. And that they did.

Inspired by his daughter, Alex's dad, Jay Scott, co-executive director of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), also had an idea. He thought if people came together to move one million miles during September's Childhood Cancer Awareness Month (the equivalent of going around the earth 40 times), collectively they could raise $1 million. And that they did. Now in its 7th year, The Million Mile is a global challenge that encourages individuals or teams to "go gold" by pledging to log their miles from September 1-30.

For the past seven years, supporters from across the county and the world have not been deterred by the huge goal – in fact, it has pushed them to lace up their sneakers and jump on their bikes to help kids with cancer even more. From the novice athlete to those who are not regular exercisers, The Million Mile inspires thousands to get up, get moving and dedicate their month to help give children a fighting chance.

The Million Mile encourages individuals or teams to "go gold" by pledging to log their miles all month long. New for 2019, participants can commit to be "Gold Medal Milers" by logging either 100 miles walked/ran or 300 miles biked and pledging to raise $2,000 or more. In 2018, more than 8,000 participants raised more than $1.3 million for childhood cancer research and cures.

"September is an important month for building awareness of childhood cancer," said Jay Scott. "It is perhaps the most meaningful time for families in the childhood cancer community. The Million Mile challenge is a great way for supporters to step up and take action in the fight against childhood cancer. Through a combined effort, we can continue to fund innovative, effective and less toxic childhood cancer research."

For more information about The Million Mile and to register, visit TheMillionMile.org .

About Childhood Cancer

Childhood cancer is a general term used to describe cancer in children occurring regularly, randomly and sparing no ethnic group, socioeconomic class or geographic region. Childhood cancer extends to over a dozen types of cancers and a countless amount of subtypes. Just a few of these cancer types include: Ewing sarcoma, glioma, leukemia, lymphoma, medulloblastoma, neuroblastoma, osteosarcoma, retinoblastoma, rhabdomyosarcoma and Wilms' tumor. In the United States, childhood cancer is the leading cause of death by disease in children under the age of 15. Every day, approximately 250 kids around the world die from cancer, accounting for 91,250 losing their lives to the disease every year.

About Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $175 million so far, funding nearly 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

