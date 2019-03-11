NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The miRNA sequencing and assays market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.



The miRNA sequencing and assays market is projected to reach USD 343 million by 2024 from USD 182 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 11.2%. The miRNA sequencing and assays market is driven by various factors such as the advantages of miRNA sequencing over other technologies, increasing research funding for genomics, and the decreasing cost of sequencing. However, the dearth of skilled professionals is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.



The sequencing consumables segment held the dominant share of the market in 2018.

Based on product, the miRNA sequencing & assays market is segmented into library preparation kits and sequencing consumables.Sequencing consumables dominated the market with a larger share in 2018.



The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the repeat purchases of kits due to their high requirement and the high costs compared to library preparation kits.



The sequencing by synthesis segment is projected to hold the largest market share of the market during the forecast period.

By technology, the miRNA sequencing & assays market is segmented into sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, SOLiD, and Nanopore sequencing. The sequencing by synthesis segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2018 due to the technological advancements in sequencing by synthesis platforms and the reduced cost of sequencing.



Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The APAC miRNA sequencing and assays market, particularly in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and India is expected to witness high growth in the next five years. The rising R&D funding for life sciences research, rapid growth of its life sciences industry, increasing adoption of NGS for miRNA analysis are the major factors driving the growth of this market.



Breakdown of Profiles of Primary Participants:

In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the microscope software market.

•?By Company Type: Tier 1: 48%, Tier 2: 34%, and Tier 3: 18%

•?By Designation: C-level Executives: 42%, Directors: 14%, and Others: 18%

•?By Region: North America: 38%, Europe: 25%, APAC: 30%, and RoW: 7%



The miRNA sequencing and assays market report includes details of the major players in the miRNA sequencing & assays market such as Illumina (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), QIAGEN (Germany), Takara Bio (Japan), and NEB (UK), among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the miRNA sequencing and assays market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The market study covers the miRNA sequencing and assays market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments on the basis of products, technologies, and end users.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market; along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will provide market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall miRNA sequencing and assays market and its subsegments.This report will help the stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape, to gain insights to better position their businesses, and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and will provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



