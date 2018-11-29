The MMRF CoMMpass Study Drives New Discoveries in Multiple Myeloma

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) announced new discoveries driven by its landmark CoMMpass StudySM into defining myeloma subtypes, identifying novel therapeutic targets for drug discovery, and more accurately predicting high-risk disease. Thirty-two research abstracts are to be presented at the 60th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition in San Diego using data from the MMRF CoMMpass StudySM—the largest genomic data set of any cancer and one of the most highly published studies in multiple myeloma, with more than 80 abstracts and papers to date.

"Multiple myeloma is a cancer with a high degree of genetic variation from patient to patient, and while we know thanks to CoMMpass that there are at least 12 distinct subtypes, we still are uncovering what drives each independent subtype," said Jonathan Keats, PhD, of the Translational Genomics Research Institute. "Thanks to the MMRF's leadership and initiative to take on the incredible task of building CoMMpass and making the data public for researchers to freely access, we are continuing to identify and understand these drivers, which is crucial for helping us better treat each patient."

Several highlights include:

Discovery of new markers of transition to high-risk disease -- such as loss of cell cycle regulators -- that are now being investigated as part of the MyDRUG study and a new prognostic 87-gene signature (#111 and #1895)

Breakthrough insights regarding a high-risk group of hyperdiploid patients with IgL translocations, from the MMRF Answer Fund (#405)

Novel mechanisms of resistance to drugs such as the emerging class of MCL1 (#951)

A far greater role than previously thought for Clonal Hematopoiesis of Indeterminate Potential (CHIP) in myeloma which was found in as many as 26% of patients and associated with worst outcome and poorer response to IMIDs (#749)

"We envision a future where each individual patient gets exactly the right treatment based on their specific disease profile, a reality that we're getting closer to achieving," said Paul Giusti, President and CEO at the MMRF. "With more than 80 abstracts and papers, CoMMpass continues to be an incredibly rich resource for driving new discoveries and progress for patients that brings us closer to this future, and we are thrilled to see so many researchers drawing from it as a resource."

About the MMRF CoMMpass StudySM

The MMRF CoMMpass Study is a longitudinal study of patients with newly diagnosed active multiple myeloma. The goal is to map the genomic profile of each patient to clinical outcomes to develop a more complete understanding of patient responses to treatments. A cornerstone of the MMRF's Personalized Medicine Initiative, the study is collecting and analyzing tissue samples, clinical data and genetic information from 1,000 newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients for at least eight years. The CoMMpass Study was made possible by a $40M investment by the MMRF.

The MMRF CoMMpass Study opened in July of 2011 and now includes 1,150 patients from 76 in the United States, Canada and European Union. Data from the MMRF CoMMpass Study is made available to researchers via the MMRF's Researcher Gateway (http://research.themmrf.org), an online, open-access portal designed to make key genomic and clinical data available for additional study. The MMRF CoMMpass Study is being supported through a public-private partnership of patient donors and industry partners, including Takeda Oncology, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Diagnostics. Additional collaborating research partners include the Translational Genomics Research Institute, Van Andel Research Institute and GNS Healthcare.

Please visit www.themmrf.org/research-partners/the-commpass-study to learn more about the study.

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple Myeloma (MM) is a cancer of the plasma cell. It is the second most common blood cancer. An estimated 30,330 adults (17,900 men and 12,430 women) in the United States will be diagnosed with MM in 2016 and an estimated 12,650 people are predicted to die from the disease. The five-year survival rate for MM is approximately 47%, versus 31% in 1999. Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the plasma cell. It is the second most common blood cancer. An estimated 30,000 adults will be diagnosed this year and 12,500 people are predicted to die from the disease.

About the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF)

The mission of the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) is to find a cure for multiple myeloma by relentlessly pursuing innovation that accelerates the development of next-generation treatments to extend the lives of patients. Founded in 1998 by Kathy Giusti, a multiple myeloma patient, and her twin sister Karen Andrews as a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization, the MMRF is a world-recognized leader in cancer research. Together with its partners, the MMRF has created the only end-to-end solution in precision medicine and the single largest genomic dataset in all cancers. The MMRF continues to disrupt the industry today, as a pioneer and leader at the helm of new research efforts. Since its inception, the organization has raised over $400 million and directs nearly 90% of the total funds to research and related programs. To learn more, visit www.themmrf.org.

Media Contacts

Anne Quinn Young, MPH

Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications

Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF)

203-652-0212

quinnyounga@themmrf.org

SOURCE Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation

Related Links

http://www.themmrf.org

