NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



About this market



Rapid growth of programmatic advertising is expected to drive growth in the market. Programmatic advertising eliminates the need for middlemen, and thus has proven to be a beneficial tool for businesses. It offers to a wide range of benefits to advertisers. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the mobile advertising market will register a CAGR of almost 13% by 2022.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666389







Market Overview

Growth in in-app advertising

The growing popularity of in-app advertisements is one of the major factors driving growth in the market. The high amount of time spent on apps have attracted advertisers to focus on in-app advertisements of their products and services.

Rising privacy and security concerns

Handling or resolving the privacy and security concerns that are associated with mobile advertisement is one of the major challenges of the global mobile advertising market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the mobile advertising market during the 2018-2022, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Alphabet and Facebook the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growth in in-app advertising and the rapid growth of programmatic advertising, will provide considerable growth opportunities to mobile advertising manufactures. Alphabet, Facebook, InMobi, matomy, Verizon are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666389



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

