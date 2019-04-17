LONDON, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The rising incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders will drive the market growth in the forecast period. Incidences of infections caused by pathogens including bacteria, fungi, viruses, and parasites are likely to contribute to the surging incidences of bladder infections and urinary tract infections. In addition, researchers are increasingly focusing on molecular biology for treating diseases using gene therapy and recombinant vaccines. This will further lead the molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market will register a CAGR of 16% by 2023.



Market Overview

Increased use of proteins and reagents in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies

One of the growth drivers of the global molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market is the increased use of proteins and reagents in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The increased use of proteins and reagents in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies for applications such as drug discovery and development and in molecular biology research has propelled the growth of the market.

High costs and lack of reimbursement policies for genetic testing

One of the challenges in the growth of the global molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market is the high costs and lack of reimbursement policies for genetic testing. The expensive nature of genetic tests leads to their decreased adoption among individuals, thereby reducing the overall demand for molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents necessary to perform these tests.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors in the market are focusing on offering a portfolio of diagnostic assays to hospitals, community clinics, pathology laboratories, and immunology laboratories for diagnosis of patients, pathogen detection, and viral load monitoring. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



