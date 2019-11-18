The molecular forensics industry analysis by BIS Research projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.09% during the forecast period, 2019-2029

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global molecular forensics market?

• What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global molecular forensics market?

• How is each segment of the global molecular forensics market expected to grow during the forecast period and what is the estimated revenue to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2029?

• What is the expected compound growth rate to be witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2019-2029?

• What are the key applications in the global molecular forensics market? What are the major segments of these applications?

• Who are the key manufacturers the global molecular forensics market, and what are their contributions?



Global Molecular Forensics Market Forecast, 2019-2029



The molecular forensics industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.09% during the forecast period, 2019-2029. The molecular forensics market generated $996.9 million revenue in 2018, in terms of value.



The molecular forensics market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market such as technological advancement, adoption of advanced hybridization technologies for molecular forensics tests, steady investment and consolidation in the market and favorable regulatory environment.However, there are significant challenges which are restraining the market growth.



These challenges include high cost of methods and techniques and complexity of the techniques.



Expert Quote



"The development field has achieved huge success over the past year with regulatory approval of test in the U.S., Europe, Japan and Australia proving the potential these tests have to successful identification of people around the globe."



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Molecular Forensics Market



The molecular forensics research provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms, and technological advancements.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products and manufacturers allied with the diagnostic market. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, perception on the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global molecular forensics market.



Market Segmentation



The molecular forensics market segmentation (on the basis of manufacturing) is further segmented into application, product, technology and end user.



The molecular forensics market segmentation (on the basis of application) is segmented into radioactive toxicology, nucleic acid analysis, forensic databasing, microbial forensics, and other applications.



The molecular forensics market segmentation (on the basis of product) is segmented into kits and consumables, instruments, and software.



The molecular forensics market segmentation (on the basis of technology) is segmented into PCR, NGS, mass spectrometry, and capillary electrophoresis.



Key Companies in the Molecular Forensics Market



The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the molecular forensics market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Promega Corporation, Eurofins Scientific SE, General Electric Company, Merck KGaA, LGC Limited, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Italy

• Spain

• Netherlands

• Russia

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• Australia

• India

• Singapore

• Rest-of-APAC

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World



