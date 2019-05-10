The MoneyShow Las Vegas Welcomes CME Group to Showcase New Micro E-mini Futures

SARASOTA, Fla., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At The MoneyShow Las Vegas, May 13-15, 2019, CME Group Executive Director of Retail Sales, Mark Omens, will host a panel with trading experts Jon Najarian (Dr. J), Carley Garner and Daniel Gramza to discuss several key topics for active traders, including CME Group's Micro E-mini equity index futures launched on May 6th.

"MoneyShow's active trader community is excited to learn about the new Micro E-mini equity index futures," said Kim Githler, Chair & CEO of MoneyShow. "We are thrilled to be hosting one the first live educational panel discussions during The MoneyShow Las Vegas, and I commend CME Group for their constant pursuit of education and innovation for the retail trader."

"We're very pleased to host this panel of trading experts during The MoneyShow Las Vegas to discuss how active traders can use Micro E-mini futures to access our deeply liquid equity index futures markets," said Omens. "We're seeing strong, early adoption of these new products from the trading community. In fact, Micro E-mini futures are now the most successful product launch ever at CME Group, trading more than 1 million contracts in their first days of trading, across all four equity indexes."

Micro E-mini equity index futures on the S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, Russell 2000 and Dow Jones Industrial Average indexes are one-tenth the size of CME Group's existing E-mini equity index futures. The smaller size allows active traders of all sizes to more nimbly execute equity trading strategies, scale index exposure up or down or hedge existing equity portfolio positions.

