NEW YORK, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) market estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2019 to 2024



The Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) market is estimated to grow from USD 7.7 billion in 2019 to USD 12.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.6% between 2019 and 2024. The growth of the MMIC market is driven by the increased demand for MMICs from the flourishing smartphone industry; increasing adoption of E band to meet the growing bandwidth requirements of the space, defense, and wireless communication infrastructure sectors; and rising defense spending of countries, globally. However, high development costs associated with the designing of MMICs act as a major restraint for the growth of the market.



High-frequency and broadband communication systems boost the demand for attenuators, leading to its anticipated highest CAGR during forecast period

The market for attenuators is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Attenuators reduce the level of signals to protect circuits from damages caused by high-level signals.



They may also be used to provide accurate impedance match as most fixed attenuators offer well-defined impedance.Attenuators may also be used in a variety of areas wherein signal levels need to be controlled.



Variable attenuators are used widely in telecommunication and electronic warfare applications to adjust the signal level or compensate it for intrinsic gain variations in operating temperature.

Attributes such as low power consumption, high power density, and long product life contribute to the anticipated highest CAGR of gallium nitride-based MMICs during forecast period

The market for gallium nitride is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.Gallium Nitride (GaN) is an emerging alternative for pure silicon in the field of semiconductors and electronics due to its high brightness emissions and intensities in opto-semiconductors, high-power efficiency, superior high frequency handling capacity, and flexibility to be used alongside various substrates such as silicon, sapphire, and Silicon Carbide (SiC).



MMICs developed using gallium nitride offer high input power survivability of 40 dBm, thereby potentially eliminating the requirement for a power limiter in broadband communication, Electronic Warfare (EW) instrumentation, or radar applications.



The market in APAC expected to witness the highest CAGR during forecast period

The market in APAC is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Increased production of electronic devices in the region due to the low manufacturing cost and availability of cheap labor is a key driver for the growth of the MMIC market in Asia Pacific.



Rising demand for smartphones, digital televisions, automobile electronics, and electro-medical devices in Asia Pacific is expected to contribute to the growth of the MMIC market in the region.

Analog Devices (US), NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands), MACOM (US), Qorvo (US), Skyworks Solutions (US), Broadcom (US), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Maxim Integrated (US), Mini-Circuits (US), OMMIC (France), WIN Semiconductors (Taiwan), United Monolithic Semiconductors (UMS) (France), Custom MMIC Design Services (US), Microarray Technologies (China), VectraWave (France), BeRex (South Korea), and Arralis (Ireland) are the major players operating in the MMIC market.



