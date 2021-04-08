The Montecito Journal Media Group Announces Daniel Heimpel As Vice President To Lead Expansion Of The Giving List

"Daniel's experience building a successful nonprofit journalism and media organization and deep knowledge of philanthropy make him the perfect choice to lead The Montecito Journal Media Group's most important initiative: The Giving List," said the group's CEO, Gwyn Lurie. "To create change, one needs to think outside the box. One of Daniel's many talents is his unique ability to guide our award-winning writers in creating compelling narratives that move both new and existing donors to action, providing a vital missing piece to the nonprofit fundraising puzzle."

Prior to assuming his new role, Heimpel founded and led Fostering Media Connections (FMC), a national nonprofit news organization focused on child welfare and juvenile justice. FMC's flagship news site - The Imprint - is the lead national news source in its field, producing impactful stories that have sparked follow-up coverage and co-publishes in outlets ranging from The New York Times to The San Francisco Chronicle and The Washington Post.

"In my decade-long journey building FMC, I learned how hard it is to both do excellent work, while also building predictable, diverse and unrestricted funding streams," Heimpel said. "I have a clear plan to accomplish just that for the nonprofits we feature, and in so doing, improve the sector as a whole. Most importantly, I want to change the power dynamic within philanthropy by giving nonprofits a direct connection to donors."

The Giving List highlights the work of exceptional nonprofits through an annual high-end print book and year-long digital presence.

Nov. 2021 print runs in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Santa Barbara will be 100,000, 75,000 and 60,000 respectively, reaching a minimum of 940,000 readers. TheGivingList.Com will have 1,000 unique visitors daily, and social engagements will exceed 1.25 million in 2022.

Beyond his work as a nonprofit professional, Heimpel is an accomplished, award-winning journalist and journalism educator. He has produced or written stories for CNN, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Newsweek and The Washington Monthly among many others, winning numerous journalism awards along the way.

Heimpel taught variants of his Journalism for Social Change course at U.C. Berkeley's Goldman School of Public Policy, USC's Price School of Public Policy and UPenn's School of Social Policy and Practice. The course was so popular that it was offered as a Massive Open Online Course through U.C. Berkeley and Edx to thousands of students globally.

The Giving List is an annual print magazine and website produced by MJMG that provides key nonprofits visibility with donors. Published in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area, The Giving List is fundamentally changing the way communities engage in charitable giving. Using story-driven marketing delivered through an annual high-end book and a year-long digital strategy to increase and diversify revenue, The Giving List aims to catalyze innovative marketing and accelerate diversified giving throughout the philanthropic sector.

