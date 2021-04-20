The Montecito Journal Media Group Names Alexandra Stabler As Director Of Partnerships For The Giving List

The Giving List uses sophisticated story-driven marketing delivered through an annual high-end book and a year-long digital strategy to increase and diversify revenue for key nonprofits in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Santa Barbara. At a consequential moment for philanthropy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and a national reckoning on racial justice, The Giving List provides nonprofits direct exposure with existing and emerging donor bases that are critical to sustaining their impact.

"Alex brings incredible personal perspective and professional experience to The Giving List, and at the same time, has a huge respect for what we have built," said Montecito Journal Media Group CEO Gwyn Lurie. "Our commitment to amplifying the impact of nonprofits is central to everything we do; Alex is passionate about this mission and will be a vital part of our team. We are thrilled to have her join us as The Giving List continues to expand and evolve."

Stabler has more than a decade of leadership experience, building marketing and branding programs for large media, entertainment and technology companies. She most recently served as a global marketing executive at the Los Angeles based entertainment agency Endeavor, providing experiential, public relations, and digital and cultural marketing expertise to companies including Amazon Alexa, Ubisoft, QVC, the MLB and Audi.

Stabler's passion for advancing philanthropic innovation and bolstering social impact is part of her DNA. As the great-granddaughter of the founder of a major charitable foundation based in Los Angeles, her exposure to the critical impact of charitable giving was cemented at a young age. The organization was founded in 1989 and remains committed to grantmaking that advances inclusion and opportunities for all people of Southern California.

"As an immigrant, my great-grandfather was afforded opportunities in America that simply do not exist for people in his position today," commented Stabler. "As our communities grapple with the unprecedented need resulting from the pandemic, we are all obligated to think bigger and do better. I believe that storytelling has the potential to activate donors and uplift the philanthropic sector in consequential ways, and I'm humbled to execute that vision with my partners at The Giving List."

Nov. 2021 print runs in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Santa Barbara will be 100,000, 75,000 and 60,000 respectively, reaching a minimum of 940,000 readers. TheGivingList.Com will have 1,000 unique visitors daily, and social engagements will exceed 1.25 million in 2022.

