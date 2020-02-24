The Monterey Regional Airport Offers Additional Service to Dallas-Fort Worth through American Airlines

MONTEREY, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Monterey Regional Airport announced today that American Airlines will begin daily year-round service from the Monterey Regional Airport to Dallas-Fort Worth on April 8. In addition, a second seasonal flight will be added also beginning April 8.

American Airlines started daily service to and from Monterey to Dallas-Fort Worth in spring of 2019 on a seasonal basis from April to November. Because of the overwhelming success of these flights American Airlines decided to go year-round and add on second seasonal flight.

"Since we began the MRY-DFW route last April, the response has been incredible," said Jason Reisinger, American's Network Planning Managing Director. "We are excited to expand service in direct response to customer demand."

"We are very excited to welcome American Airlines Dallas-Ft. Worth non-stop service back to Monterey," said Michael LaPier, Executive Director of the Monterey Regional Airport. "When the service began last year, we worked closely with American and the community to make sure the service was successful. We are extremely grateful that the community responded to the new service so strongly that American has decided to make the service year-round and to include, at least on a seasonal basis, second daily round trip. The challenge now is to support the second flight as strongly as we did the initial service so we can demonstrate to American their confidence in the market is well placed in leading them to decide to make both flights year-round."

The flight will be operated using a 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft offering First Class, Main Cabin Extra and Main Cabin seating.

For tickets at more information visit montereyairport.com

