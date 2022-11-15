The More The Merrier, Maxine's Heavenly Expands Holiday Gift Guide Offerings

Clean Ingredient Cookie Brand Offers Inclusive Holiday Gifts for All

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxine's Heavenly , the award-winning manufacturer of clean ingredient, nature-sweetened cookies, is in the spirit of gifting! After initially releasing its annual Seasons Greetings Holiday Gift Bundle featuring its classic holiday flavors, Maxine's Heavenly has decided to expand its gift offerings to include a "Stocking Stuffer Holiday Gift Box" and a "Holly Jolly Ultimate Holiday Gift Box" a co-branded gift box complete with everything you'd need to celebrate the season.

Maxine's Heavenly Stuffer Holiday Gift Box Maxine's Heavenly Holly Jolly Ultimate Holiday Gift Box

While Maxine's Heavenly's annual Holiday Gift Bundle features the company's seasonal favorites— Chocolate Peppermint Candy Cane Cookies, Pumpkin Pecan Spice Cookies, Gingerbread Cookies and Cinnamon Speculoos Crunch—the other gift bundles contain an assortment of the company's seasonal and year-round varieties.

The Stocking Stuffer Holiday Gift Box comes complete with four knitted stockings, each filled with five individually-wrapped cookies in the brand's four best-selling flavors, all in a celebratory box, no wrapping required. The box will include the Chocolate Chocolate Chunk, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk, Almond Chocolate Chunk and Cinnamon Oatmeal Raisin varieties. To top it off, the collection includes an adorable gingerbread ornament that can be used year after year.

Launched in collaboration with Lake Champlain and Big Spoon Roasters Nut Butters, Maxine's Heavenly's Holly Jolly Ultimate Holiday Gift Box gives the gift of just about everything needed to celebrate the holidays in the tastiest way possible. Included are Maxine's Heavenly four seasonal flavors, two knitted stockings each stuffed with five individually wrapped snack packs, Lake Champlain Traditional Hot Cocoa Mix, and Big Spoon Roasters' Maple Cinnamon Peanut & Pecan Butter as well as Big Spoon Roasters' Carrot Cake Almond & Walnut Butter. Just like the Stocking Stuffer Gift Box, the Holly Jolly Ultimate Holiday Gift Box also comes with a festive gingerbread ornament—a decoration that can be used year after year.

The Stocking Stuffer Holiday Gift Box is available for $59.99, while the Holly Jolly Ultimate Holiday Gift Box retails for $89.99. Consumers can also gift Maxine's Heavenly's annual Seasons Greetings Classic Holiday Gift Box for only $39.99. For those who want their loved ones to be able to create their own collection of flavors, gift cards are available from $25–$150. All gift boxes are available online, with free shipping, through the company's website in sustainable "no-wrap" packaging.

To purchase, or for more information about Maxine's Heavenly and its products, please visit www.maxinesheavenly.com .

ABOUT MAXINE'S HEAVENLY:

Maxine's Heavenly makes delicious, homemade-style cookies that are Sweetened By Nature™. Inspired by mom's beloved cookie recipe, Maxine's Heavenly was born out of a desire to make a cookie you could feel good about eating every day. To learn more, visit maxinesheavenly.com .

