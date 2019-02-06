The Moresby Group Opens New Toronto Office

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Moresby Group, a Supply Chain services company, is pleased to announce the completion of the relocation of its corporate headquarters to 1 Yonge Street, Toronto, Canada. The new office provides The Moresby Group with the space necessary to support its continued growth. The downtown Toronto location is also home to the Toronto Star daily newspaper.

About The Moresby Group. The Moresby Group was founded with a single mission: To build the best Supply Chain team on earth, and to deploy that team to help clients create value when failure is not an option. We're well on our way to achieving that goal. Since our inception in 2016, we have built an enviable team of Supply Chain professionals with diverse backgrounds, and have been entrusted by clients worldwide. We execute with speed and precision, and we deliver results.

For press inquiries, please email pr@moresbygroup.com.

Related Links

Moresby Group Toronto

SOURCE The Moresby Group

Related Links

https://www.moresbygroup.com

