The Moscow Digital Business Space Appeals to Western Entrepreneurs, Investors and Artists

MOSCOW, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Moscow Digital Business Space, a modern events venue in the center of the Russian capital, is celebrating its first two years of operation.

Established by the Moscow Agency of Innovations in 2017, the Digital Business Space has become a center of gravity for IT entrepreneurs and specialists. The venue has hosted more than 700 events attended by more than 100 thousand people, including notable investors, business experts, and artists from Russia, Europe, Asia, and North America.

The Digital Business Space has become the city's flagship venue and gained popularity in the local tech entrepreneur community. The place showcases government supported opportunities available to local innovative businesses.

Here, Moscow entrepreneurs attend lectures and workshops by international experts, such as the screenwriter Robert McKee, business coaches Garrett Johnston and Marshall Goldsmith. Investors and representatives of global companies come to the Moscow Digital Business Space to look for potential business partners.

Visitors can enjoy networking and take advantage of the venue's coworking spaces, conference and meeting rooms, and recreation facilities equipped with the latest technology including LED televisions and an automatic guest registration system.

The Moscow Digital Business Space is gaining popularity as a place to scout for innovative technologies. According to many international guests, it is an effective entry point into the Russian market, where you can take a look at the most promising solutions available there.

SOURCE Russian Trade and Economic Development Council