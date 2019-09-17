The Most Amazing Blazer Ever Made Is Here

Launching Sept. 17, the trim cut navy blue men's performance blazer is a comfortable alternative to traditional hot, restrictive blazers. It's lightweight, integrates subtle stretch, and features innovative cooling technology in its fabric lining for ultimate breathability and superior moisture wicking.

The blazer is the latest new layer for the original performance-fabric brand that now includes vests and pullovers to complement its successful dress shirts and casual styles.

With these launches, Mizzen+Main has joined a small but growing number of digitally native brands that realized initial scale through a single-product focus but are now evolving into a more diversified, consumer-centric lifestyle brand.

"Our dress shirts provide men with a better way to dress," said Chris Phillips, CEO, Mizzen+Main, referring to the brand's low-maintenance, high-comfort dress shirt product line. "Yet, we didn't want to stop there. Our vision is to offer tailored closet essentials that combine comfort with an attention to detail relevant to our consumer's lifestyle."

Category expansion also supports customer retention and customer lifetime value – two critical metrics to DTC brand health.

"Category expansion allows us to deepen our relationship with our consumers while expanding our addressable market share," said Stephanie Swingle, CMO, Mizzen+Main. "Dress shirts are a primary pain point for professional men because they're worn for so many hours in the day, but they're only one part of our consumers' overall wardrobe. Additional categories, when designed with our consumer in mind, position us to capture a broader share of closet."

Quantitative research and conversations with Mizzen+Main customers helped inform the brand's decision to expand into blazers.

"Expectations for menswear are changing," said Swingle. "With the casualization of workplace dress codes, the growth of athleisure, and the blending of personal and professional schedules, men are re-evaluating their wardrobe. Clothes that don't work for them – that aren't comfortable, or that require a lot of fuss to maintain – will fall out of rotation."

Consistent with its overall brand proposition, the Mizzen+Main blazer requires no ironing or steaming, and includes a double rear vent, two-button single breast, notch lapel and double pocket. The quality, fit and stretch of the blazer is ideal for any environment, from formal to casual.

Headquartered in Dallas, Tex., Mizzen+Main has become a clothing option of choice among numerous men looking for more comfort in their business and business casual attire. The reason is simple: The shirts breathe. Stretch. Keep out moisture. And require no ironing. In addition to Mizzen+Main's signature moisture-wicking, wrinkle-free dress shirts, the blazer is the newest addition to the brand's collection of product categories including performance henleys, polos, short sleeve button downs, pullovers, and luxe tees.

Mizzen+Main apparel is available online and at over 800 retail locations nationwide. For more information, visit MizzenandMain.com.

About Mizzen+Main

Mizzen+Main has created the world's most comfortable dress shirt. Founded in 2012, the brand has brought innovation to the classic men's dress shirt by utilizing moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant fabric that requires no ironing or dry cleaning. The Dallas-based brand also features other performance-based products for professional gentlemen: chinos, polos, and many others. Their apparel is available online and in nearly 300 retail locations across the country and abroad. Mizzen+Main is the go-to dress shirt for the office and the apparel of choice for professional athletes off the field.

