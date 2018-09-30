The most avant-garde Chinese theatre group - "Meng Jinghui's Theatre" - tours the U.S. in November

SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meng Jinghui, the most influential theatrical director in Asia, is bringing his four productions to the United States in November for a 30-day performance tour. This tour, organized by Seattle-based independent lifestyle magazine WEGET Magazine and Beijing Contemporary Art Foundation, will open in Seattle, tour along the west coast cities San Francisco and Los Angeles and eventually end in the east coast in New York and Boston. These four productions consist of Rhinoceros in Love, I LOVE XXX, Head without Tail, and Nine and Half Love, which are the classics of Meng's critical style theater work and are expected to create a sensational experience for the American audience. For this tour, Meng brought the "Black Cat Theatre" cast group which is the youngest cast member group from his studio and selected the "Queen of Monodrama" in China, Huang Xiangli, as the main cast.

This tour is not only the first cultural exchange between the United States and China's theater industry but also the largest scale overseas performance that Meng's studio has ever conducted. In the four productions that Meng chose for this tour, several theatrical elements are presented such as contemporary classics, anti-fantasy narrative, neo-futurism, and monodrama. The creative and enthusiastic "Black Cat Theater" cast group together with the unique four productions will draw viewers to Meng's stylish theater fantasy and stir up a new wave of Chinese drama in the United States.

Besides the performance tour, MengJinghui Drama Studio and organizer WEGET Magazine will bring more exciting events to the American drama-lovers. There will be a Youth Art exhibition, theme parties, charity events and much more. The purpose of these events is meant to encourage cultural exchange between the two nations and engage more with the local audiences.

All people are welcomed, artists, performance-loving students, daytime workers with a flair for the arts - anyone is welcome as long as they hope to show their talents and enthusiasm.

Purchasing Website: https://promo.yamibuy.com/mjh/cn/

Purchasing guide: http://www.wegetmagazine.com/events/#/instructions-to-purchasing-tickets-for-the-us-tour-of-meng-jinghuis-theatres/

11/15 - 11/17 Seattle

Broadway Performance Hall

11/20- 11/21 San Francisco

Cowell Theatre

11/24 - 11/25 Los Angeles

Tom Bradley Theatre in Los Angeles Theatre Center

11/29 - 12/1 New York

Irondale Center

12/4 - 12/5 Boston

John Hancock Hall

For more information, please contact: kimmi, +1-2067788518

