The most decisive platform for the Indian woodworking, furniture and mattress manufacturing Industry is set to create new benchmarks

India's furniture market is expected to cross USD 27 billion by the end of the year 2025, making the furniture market in India a billion-dollar Industry. Factors contributing to the growth of India's furniture market include the middle-class population, rising disposable income, and an increasing number of urban households. With the recent entry of leading global players in India, the market share of the organized sector has been growing consistently.

Spread over 65,000 sq. meters plus area with 5 dedicated themed halls, the event is expected to attract a record number of visitors.

Visitors from all quarters including furniture manufacturers, kitchen manufacturers, saw millers, board manufacturers, fittings and component manufactures, traders, architects, builders and interior designers can look forward to the latest in technologies, materials and innovations over the five-day event.

"Wood in Architecture and Design (WAD)", one day conference, to be held on the 3rd of June, will aim to bring the traditionalists and the modernists on a common platform to explore the versatility, durability and application of wood in architecture and design. The event is expected to attract Architects, Structural Engineers, Designers and Mass-Timber manufacturers amongst others.

www.w-a-d.in

"INDIA MATTRESSTECH + UPHOLSTERY SUPPLIES EXPO (IME), International Trade Fair for Mattress and Upholstery Production Technology, Machinery, Supplies, Production Tools and Accessories, held concurrently from 2nd - 5th June at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre.

www.indiamattresstechexpo.com

