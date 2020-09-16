"The Most Innovative Product" awarded to novel dietary supplement spermidineLIFE®

MUNICH, VIENNA and DENVER, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TLL The Longevity Labs GmbH (Longevity Labs+), an Austrian-based life sciences company, and its wholly-owned, US subsidiary, Longevity Labs Inc., are proud to announce their award for "The Most Innovative OTC-Product" at the German 2020 Pharma Trend Image & Innovation Awards in Munich, for their novel dietary supplement, spermidineLIFE®.

spermidineLIFE wins Most Innovative Product

spermidineLIFE®, the first clinically tested dietary supplement with high spermidine content, is the result of over 10 years of scientific research between Longevity Labs+ and top aging scientists in Austria and Europe. spermidineLIFE® supports "autophagy" and normal cell function through renewal. spermidineLIFE® is the world's first dietary supplement made from wheat germ extract with a lab-verified high spermidine content. The supplement has been clinically tested and is the subject of multiple studies and trials.

Autophagy refers to the body's own process of cell recycling. Healthy cells break down damaged cell material and cellular waste. Old and defective cellular material is often the culprit behind a variety of age-related illnesses. spermidineLIFE® supports cellular renewal and thus helps the cells to stay young and healthy.

Most Innovative OTC-Product voted by pharmacists and consumers

This novel innovation has been honored at the 21st Pharma Trend Image & Innovation Awards in Munich, Germany, on September 15. Longevity Labs+ and its German distribution partner, InfectoPharm, were awarded "The Most Innovative OTC-Product 2020". The Pharma Trend Award, which focuses on the degree of innovation, effectiveness and tolerance of a new substance, is held annually and nominates 60 companies/products in 8 categories.

"spermidineLIFE® was nominated due to significant input from patients and pharmacists who have widely embraced our novel dietary supplement known for its ability to trigger the cellular process of autophagy, mimicking one of the key benefits from the popular health practice of fasting and caloric restriction," says Vedran Bijelac, Director of Sales and Marketing of TLL and CEO of US subsidiary, Longevity Labs Inc. "With our market launch in Austria in 2019, we've already been awarded as one of the Top 3 pharmacy product innovations but winning an "Oscars of Pharma" is truly a remarkable vote of confidence from EU consumers and medical practitioners."

US market launch

"spermidineLIFE® was able to compete and win in the EU against some of the largest multinational pharmaceutical companies. This award truly demonstrates the community support of our unique, high-quality product," says Daniel Dietz, COO of Longevity Labs Inc. in the US. "We strive to bring the most natural, effective, science-based products to help others to live long and healthy lives. Having just launched sales and distribution in the US, we're pleased to see the continued support of our product in Europe, where consumers have found new interest in managing health at the cellular level."

spermidineLIFE® is now available to consumers in the US via its website at www.spermidinelife.us. Wholesale pricing is available for practitioners.

For additional information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.spermidinelife.us

About TLL The Longevity Labs, GmbH

TLL The Longevity Labs, GmbH is based in Graz/Vienna, Austria. With the goal of translating scientific findings into natural solutions for a longer and healthier life, TLL worked with european university research partners to develop its novel product spermidineLIFE®, with EU sales launching in 2019 and expanding worldwide. TLL continues to perform best-in-class research on natural life-extending products and services to bring to the global marketplace. For more information, visit www.spermidinelife.com (global) or www.spermidinelife.us (US).

No governmental agency has reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

