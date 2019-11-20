The Most Visited Guide to Vegas Nightlife Changes Name to LasVegasNightclubs.com

Andrew Kahn, President of LasVegasNightclubs.com stated, "We made it our mission to stay on top of the growing trends over the years so that we can offer visitors to Vegas the best experience and value. For example, not only can visitors to our site see all the nightlife venue comparisons, rankings and how to maximize their experience, they can also sign-up to be on the guest list or contact a VIP host that works directly at each venue."

"As Vegas's popularity around the world continues to grow and with the addition of professional sports teams and adding more conventions each year, our team created a brand that better represents what people are searching for when they visit," Mr. Kahn added.

The legacy site, JackColton.com will now forward to the new home of the premier nightlife guide as of Monday, November 18, 2019.

Media Inquiries: Contact: Andrew Kahn Company: LasVegasNightclubs.com Phone: (702) 767-9897 Email: andrew@lasvegasnightclubs.com

SOURCE LasVegasNightclubs.com

