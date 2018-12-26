LONDON, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



Repair and rebuilding of motor graders is gaining momentum in the market. Repairing motor graders is an easy and rapid process. It is involved in identifying parts and components that are broken or worn out and need fixing or replacing with new parts. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the motor graders market will register a CAGR of almost 18% by 2023.



Market Overview

Operational benefits of motor grades

The operational benefit of moto graders makes it one of the most important equipment found at the building, road construction, and mining sites. Various tasks can be performed with this equipment such as leveling ground, making smooth surfaces and fine grade.

Rise in manufacturing costs of motor grades

Raw materials of motor graders may include stainless steel, iron ore, bronze and other metal alloys. Fluctuations in the prices of these raw materials result in unpredictable production costs.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the motor graders market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Caterpillar and CNH Industrial the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the rising repair and rebuilding of motor graders and the operational benefits of motor grades, will provide considerable growth opportunities to portable printer manufactures. Caterpillar, CNH Industrial, Deere & Company, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Komatsu, and Volvo construction equipment (AB Volvo) are some of the major companies covered in this report.



