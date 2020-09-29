The Mountain Introduces a New Collection of T-Shirts and Masks in Honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

KEENE, N.H., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mountain announces the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Collection which showcases t-shirt and mask designs that honor RGB's legacy as an American jurist who served on the Supreme Court of the United States for twenty-seven years. Ginsburg especially advocated for gender equality, women's rights and voter's rights throughout her historical career which is highlighted in The Mountain's newest apparel which you can find on The Mountain website here.

New RBG TShirts and Masks by The Mountain

Lindsey Hayes, Vice President of Global Sales for The Mountain says, "Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves behind a legacy that I and so many others deeply admire. I am proud that our Mountain team designed shirts and masks available now that reflect the impact this amazing woman has made on our society."

The Mountain, in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, will be donating half of each t-shirt and mask sale to Rock The Vote, a nonprofit that urges everyone to register and vote.

Shirt pricing ranges from $25 - $35 and masks at $10. Both can be found on our website.

ABOUT THE MOUNTAIN

The Mountain is an eco-friendly Artwear brand where art and apparel successfully intersect to become a powerful vehicle of personal expression for The Mountain's enthusiastic consumers, the #MountainCrew.

Founded in 1972 in New Hampshire by two best friends, The Mountain today is sold in more than 216 countries and territories around the world and celebrates a collaboration with over 75 global artists who, with The Mountain's 90 employees, help the organization stay challenged yet humble through each creative and differing view.

For more information about The Mountain, please join us on our website and in social media (@mountainartwear).

Press Contact

Creative Concepts

Valorie Luther

866.475.5191 x 709

[email protected]

SOURCE The Mountain