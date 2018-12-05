NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 138 pages



About this market

Growing popularity of private-label brands to gain traction in the market. Private-label brands are growing in popularity in the global mouthwash market. Private-label companies focus on delivering value at low prices. Hence, discount stores are not keen on selling branded products, which has resulted in the growth of private labels. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the mouthwash market will register a CAGR of close to 6% by 2023.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04090365



Market Overview

Innovation and portfolio expansion

Innovation and portfolio expansion are driving the global mouthwash market. The introduction of mouthwash products with flavors by vendors along with portfolio expansion is driving the global mouthwash market.

Increase in use of oral care substitutes

The presence of alternative oral care products hinders the growth of the global mouthwash market. Toothpaste and toothbrush dominate the global oral care market. Mouthwash is considered a secondary oral care product. The price of mouthwash products also restricts its adoption.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the mouthwash market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The global mouthwash market is predicted to remain highly concentrated with the presence of a few established mouthwash manufacturers who offer different types of mouthwash for target actions such as bad breath, cavity, gum sensitivity, and other oral hygiene disorders. Factors such as the Innovation and portfolio expansion increasing awareness about oral health will provide considerable growth opportunities to the mouthwash manufactures. Colgate-Palmolive Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Procter & Gamble, Unilever and Johnson & Johnson Services are some of the major companies covered in this report.



'With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be concentrated. Some of the leading mouthwash brands are focused on developing more holistic distribution channels to cater to all types of customers, which is leading to the emergence of omni-channel retailing. Many international and regional mouthwash manufacturers are vying for their share of the market, and players must differentiate themselves to gain vital traction over their peers.'



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04090365



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

