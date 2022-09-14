The MRC Joins the EMVCo Board of Advisors to Further the Mission of Better eCommerce Payment Security

The Merchant Risk Council has joined the EMVCo Board of Advisors with the goal of leveraging decades of payments experience to improve global card payment security and efficiency.

SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- By joining the EMVCo Board of Advisors, the Merchant Risk Council (MRC) is bringing the global voice of the merchant to a critical payment security conversation.

EMVCo, a global technical body, creates and manages EMV Specifications and programs that enable seamless and secure card-based payments for businesses and consumers worldwide. The organization is responsible for authentication specifications and security technologies like EMV® Chip Contact, EMV 3-D Secure (3DS), and more.

"We're delighted the MRC has decided to join the EMVCo Board of Advisors," said Brian Byrne, Director of Engagement and Operations for EMVCo. "We look forward to their participation in EMVCo's work, and the opportunity to benefit from their merchant expertise."

The MRC has worked extensively with global technical bodies such as EMVCo to enhance payment specifications and help combat fraud. The hope is that this deeper partnership will further support those efforts.

"Our primary motivation for joining the EMVCo Board of Advisors is that we believe it's hugely important for the MRC to bring the collective merchant voice to the table," says Úna Dillon, VP of Global Expansion & Advocacy for the MRC, who will be the organization's representative on the EMVCo Board of Advisors. "To discuss, review, and implement standards that help consumers and merchants enjoy safe and secure card payment transactions. We're looking forward to collaborating with the other Advisors and to working closely with our partners at EMVCo to achieve this important goal."

Learn more about the MRC's mission and extensive advocacy efforts.

The MRC is a non-profit 501(c)6 global membership organization connecting eCommerce fraud prevention and payments professionals through educational programs, online community groups, conferences, and networking events. Encompassing 600+ companies, including 400+ merchants, it provides education on fraud prevention, payments optimization, and risk management.

The MRC launched in 2000 and continues to be at the forefront of industry evolution and the ongoing fight against eCommerce fraud.

EMVCo creates and manages EMV Specifications and programmes that enable seamless and secure card-based payments for businesses and consumers worldwide.

EMV Specifications support technologies including EMV Chip Contact, EMV Chip Contactless, Mobile, QR Code, Secure Remote Commerce (SRC), 3-D Secure (3DS) and Payment Tokenisation.

As a global technical body, EMVCo is collectively owned by American Express, Discover, JCB, Mastercard, UnionPay and Visa. Hundreds of payments stakeholders, including merchants, banks and technology providers, participate as EMVCo Associates and Subscribers to develop, evolve and enhance flexible EMV Specifications that support innovation and address marketplace needs. All EMV Specifications are available royalty free on the EMVCo website.

Media Contact: Lea Prosenica

Telephone: +1 678-593-0391

Email: [email protected]

MRC Logo Link: download image

SOURCE Merchant Risk Council (MRC)