The Muscular Dystrophy Association Hosts 18th Annual Wings Over Wall Street Benefit Event for ALS

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) will host its 18th annual Wings Over Wall Street benefit event, presented by IEX, on October 17, 2018 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the IAC Building (555 W. 18th Street, New York, NY). MDA is currently funding 47 active ALS grants and has 48 designated ALS clinics, providing services for 13,491 registered members with ALS.

The event, hosted by WABC Co-Anchor Bill Ritter, raises vital funds for research and science to help Unlock the Cure for ALS. At the event, several individuals will be recognized for their contribution to helping raise awareness of ALS through their personal experiences. Author, Ruth Fitzmaurice, who penned "I Found My Tribe," will honor her husband Simon, on the one-year anniversary of his passing. Simon published his own memoir, "It's Not Yet Dark," about his experience with ALS. Sharlee Jeter, chief executive officer of the Turn 2 Foundation (founded by her brother, Derek Jeter) and co-author of "The Stuff," which correlates the elements of hope, determination and teamwork to unlock cures, will also be in attendance.

Additionally, Wings Over Wall Street will recognize several honorees including:

Anjan Aralihalli, venture partner for CTI Life Sciences, will receive the Beier Award. He has worked tirelessly with the biotech and pharma industries to work on cures for ALS.

Matthew B. Harms , MD of Columbia University Department of Neurology, will receive the Diamond Award for his work directing an international effort with whole genome and transcriptome sequencing to bring precision medicine to ALS treatments.

, MD of Department of Neurology, will receive the Diamond Award for his work directing an international effort with whole genome and transcriptome sequencing to bring precision medicine to ALS treatments. Claudia Fleming , proprietor and pastry chef at North Fork Table & Inn, and Stephan Bogardus , executive chef at North Fork Table & Inn, will receive the Spirit Award for their efforts with Claudia's husband, Gerry Hayden , in working tirelessly to raise funds to find a cure for ALS. When Gerry, a pioneer in the farm-to-table movement, was diagnosed with ALS, Stephan became his mentor's hands at the restaurant.

"Wings Over Wall Street is a tremendous opportunity to spread the word about our mission and to raise critical funding to continue our work," said Lynn O'Connor Vos, MDA president and chief executive officer. "We are thankful for our sponsors and attendees and also for those who are willing to share their personal stories of their experiences about living with ALS. Our honorees have contributed in so many ways to raise awareness."

Wings Over Wall Street was created in 2001 by Toni Diamond, a United Airlines flight attendant who was diagnosed with ALS, and her husband, Warren Schiffer, with immense help from Michael Beier. After his diagnosis, Michael became involved with the MDA and was named a national vice president of that organization. His commitment to raising public awareness about ALS and funds for research to find a cure were vital in the organization's efforts to change the lives of people affected by ALS. Since its inception, the event has raised more than $11.5 million for the MDA through the generosity of attendees and event sponsors.

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting http://wingsoverwallstreet.org/.

About the Muscular Dystrophy Association

The Muscular Dystrophy Association is committed to transforming the lives of people affected by muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. Research we have supported is directly linked to approved, life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. We support the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best in class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions, and each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. For more information visit mda.org

