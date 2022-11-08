The Museum of Illusions Washington DC Opens December 13th

Tickets Available Now for the New Innovative & Interactive Museum in CityCenterDC

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets for the The Museum of Illusions Washington DC (925 H Street NW) are now available to purchase , starting at $23.95. Be one of the first to experience the new and exciting museum, the 40th to open globally. As the newest addition to CityCenterDC , MOIDC offers a totally original, educational and instagrammable experience to visitors of all ages. The more than 50 interactive exhibits will debut on December 13, 2022. The museum's unique hands-on experience is designed to include illusionistic rooms, optical illusions and a playroom with didactic games and puzzles. All exhibits on science, mathematics and psychology allow visitors to learn about vision, perception, and the human brain through interaction and fun.

MOIDC takes inspiration from its surroundings, featuring iconic Washingtonian throughout its more than 50 exhibits. Guests can expect to be followed by the wandering eyes of George Washington as they take in a beautiful Capitol Hill mosaic. The Museum offers an ode to the Blue Metro Line in the Reverse Room, where guests can seemingly "hang" from the subway's ceiling. The Ames Room is the perfect place to have fun with height as guests appear to grow and shrink walking from one corner to the next. The Vortex Tunnel tricks the mind and body into feeling like the ground is moving, providing the perfect backdrop for a mind-boggling social media post.

"We are thrilled to be opening the Museum of Illusions in Washington DC, providing both residents and visitors with a completely unique and immersive experience unlike anything else in the district," said Ghida Damirji, MOIDC's owner.

Before officially opening next month, visitors can catch a glimpse of what's to come at the MOIDC pop-up, moving to the Downtown Holiday Market , which opens November 18th (F Street between 7th & 9th Streets, NW), just blocks from CityCenterDC. No registration is required.

The museum will be open 10am-8pm Monday through Saturday and on Sunday, 11am-6pm. Guests are encouraged to visit MOIDC online to purchase tickets in advance and to sign up for a regular newsletter with special offers. High resolution photos of other Museum of Illusions locations can be found HERE .

About Museum of Illusions

In the heart of Washington DC, The Museum of Illusions offers guests an unforgettable and mind-bending experience, testing the limits of the human brain's perception. The original concept was launched in Zagreb, Croatia, in 2015 and quickly became an iconic attraction. With locations in New York, Chicago, Paris, Madrid, Athens, Cairo, Doha, Dubai, Shanghai, New Delhi, and Toronto, MOI has been noted as one of the fastest growing educational and entertainment businesses. MOI is dedicated to showcasing mesmerizing illusions covering science, mathematics, and psychology to capture the spirit of the world, blurring the lines of reality. Learn more at https://moiwashington.com/ and on Instagram and Facebook .

