The Music of Mars: Rising LA Artist Captures Sound of the Future

Let's just say the last "M" stands for Mars. Pretty much anything the listener thinks of from there would be acceptable.

Q: What was the inspiration for FM2M?

As a kid of divorced Indian parents living in America, growing up was kind of rough because I never really felt like there was a single place I could call "home". I'd fly back and forth between my parents' houses so I craved some kind of stability — a world of my own design. Since I fantasize a lot about the future; to me, Mars feels like a clean slate full of possibility. So I wanted to capture personal experiences with this Martian backdrop as well as celebrate the efforts being done to get there.

Q: What can we expect from you next this year?

This is just the beginning but right now we're working with a number of extremely creative individuals for Music Videos this summer as well as some new artist collaborations.

Listen to FM2M here: http://planetz.space/

Planet-Z is a lifestyle and entertainment organization committed to the development and support of the next generation of creatives and entrepreneurs — driven individuals who leverage the tools, technologies, and opportunities available to create and adapt within a rapidly changing landscape. A creative and professional community where science, art, and entrepreneurship come together.

SOURCE Planet-Z

Related Links

http://planetz.space

