The Music Video For Lil Rap's song "Pushin' the Gas" Is Coming Soon.

News provided by

Lil Rap

Feb 16, 2021, 08:00 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A few weeks after to drop the music video of his debut song "I'm Hot" Lil Rap is back into the lane again to announce the preview of his new music video, "Pushin' the Gas", with a release date to be announced soon on the rapper's social networks and by his label Swervnation. 

Check it out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HYE5nS8PDVU

(PRNewsfoto/Lil Rap)
(PRNewsfoto/Lil Rap)
(PRNewsfoto/Lil Rap) (PRNewsfoto/Lil Rap)

Lil Rap on Social Media
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lilrap21/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Lil-Rap-103495241693893
Twitter: https://twitter.com/lilrapswervnat
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/lilrapswervnation
Website: www.swervnation.com/lilrap

SOURCE Lil Rap

Also from this source

Lil Rap is shooting a new music video for his next song Gas in...

The music video for Lil Rap song "I'm Hot" is out now...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics