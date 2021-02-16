The Music Video For Lil Rap's song "Pushin' the Gas" Is Coming Soon.
Lil Rap
Feb 16, 2021, 08:00 ET
CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A few weeks after to drop the music video of his debut song "I'm Hot" Lil Rap is back into the lane again to announce the preview of his new music video, "Pushin' the Gas", with a release date to be announced soon on the rapper's social networks and by his label Swervnation.
Check it out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HYE5nS8PDVU
Lil Rap on Social Media
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lilrap21/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Lil-Rap-103495241693893
Twitter: https://twitter.com/lilrapswervnat
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/lilrapswervnation
Website: www.swervnation.com/lilrap
SOURCE Lil Rap