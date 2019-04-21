The Muslim World League condemns and denounces the terrorist acts against the Republic of Sri Lanka

MAKKAH, Saudi Arabia, April 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muslim World League expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the series of terrorist attacks in the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, including at churches and hotels, killing and injuring dozens of innocent people.

His Excellency, the Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Chairman of the Board of the International Organization of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Bin Abdulkarim Alissa said that these atrocities reflect the terrorist evil that threatens everyone, without exception.

These heinous acts have no basis in any religion or peaceful community. Not long ago, tragedy struck peace of mosques in New Zealand, and today tragedy strikes peace of churches in Sri Lanka.

His Excellency, Dr. Alissa said the brutality of these dastardly crimes shakes the conscience of humanity, and reminds us of the gravity of the danger we face.

This crime calls for the international community to respond with the solidarity necessary to confront this scourge, which is fueled by the voices of hatred.

These forces spearhead the agenda of extremism, using various slogans and excuses to advance their visions of a clash of civilizations.

These forces are indifferent to the values of the divine messages to mankind of goodness, mercy, freedom and peace. Nor do they reflect humanity's inner instinct to offer harmony and peace for everyone.

On behalf of the Muslim peoples, His Excellency, the Secretary General of the Muslim World League extends his condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and the people of Sri Lanka, and his best wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured.

