The Myers-Briggs Company Reports on the "Always-On" Work Culture

Impact of being always connected: The good and the bad news

The study showed that those with higher job stress were significantly less likely to be satisfied in their job and less likely to have a workplace culture that kept work and home life separate.

Compared to those without access, individuals able to access work emails or phone calls outside of work reported having:

More difficulty switching off . Those reporting having difficulty switching off also had higher job stress, and work-life interference.

. Those reporting having difficulty switching off also had higher job stress, and work-life interference. More compulsive checking of their phone. Those who were easily distracted or struggled to focus were more likely to check technology compulsively.

Those who were easily distracted or struggled to focus were more likely to check technology compulsively. More work-home conflict.

What is surprising, however, is that this same group of 'hyper-connected' employees also reported being more engaged and satisfied with their job.

"This suggests that organizations stand to benefit from exploring how to help individuals find the 'sweet spot' between using technology to increase engagement and flexibility. And not letting technology take over to a point where it causes negative effects," said study co-author John Hackston, Head of Thought Leadership at The Myers-Briggs Company.

Personality type influences technology attitudes and behaviors

Previous research suggests that attitudes toward technology at work differ depending on personality.* The study provided further insight into how it affects technology-related behaviors, showing that:

Those with a Myers-Briggs Type Indicator ® (MBTI ® ) Judging preference are more likely to prefer keeping home and work separate and to own a smartphone specifically for work. Those with a Judging preference were also more likely to be stressed at work and find it difficult to switch off.

(MBTI ) preference are more likely to prefer keeping home and work separate and to own a smartphone specifically for work. Those with a Judging preference were also more likely to be stressed at work and find it difficult to switch off. Those with a preference for Extraversion are more likely to have a work smartphone, and those with a preference for Introversion have a greater desire to keep work and home separate.

are more likely to have a work smartphone, and those with a preference for have a greater desire to keep work and home separate. Those with a Sensing preference had a greater desire to keep home and work separate and experienced more stress in relation to the always-on work culture.

Want to learn more about the role of personality in the always-on culture? Sign up for the free webcast on December 10th. ( https://eu.themyersbriggs.com/en/webcasts?commid=378913 ).

Download the full report here: https://www.themyersbriggs.com/-/media/Myers-Briggs/Files/Resources-Hub-Files/Research/Type_and_the_always_on_culture.pdf

*Hackston, J., & Dost, N. (2016). Type and Email Communication: A Research Study from OPP. Oxford; OPP Ltd.

About The Myers-Briggs Company

In our fast-changing world, your edge lies in harnessing 100 percent of your talent – at work, at home, in education, and everywhere in between. Your success and fulfillment aren't just about what you know, they hinge on your relationships and interactions with others. The Myers-Briggs Company helps organizations around the world improve teams, develop inspirational leaders, and solve the most perplexing people challenges. We empower individuals to be the best versions of themselves by enriching their understanding of themselves and others. As a Certified B Corporation, The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good. Our powerfully practical solutions are grounded in a deep understanding of how significant social and technological trends affect people and organizations. And with an 80-year background of assessment and psychological expertise, a global network of offices, partners and certified independent consultants in 115 countries, products in 29 languages, and experience working with 88 of the Fortune 100 companies, we're ready to help you succeed.

+1 800.624.1765 : themyersbriggs.com : The Myers-Briggs Company

Contact:

Michael Burke

MSR Communications

michael@msrcommunications.com

415-989-9000

Melissa Summer

The Myers-Briggs Company

msummer@themyersbriggs.com

650-691-9105

SOURCE The Myers-Briggs Company

Related Links

https://www.themyersbriggs.com

