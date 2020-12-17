The Myositis Association Announces Chrissy Thornton as Executive Director

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After an extensive and rigorous search, The Myositis Association (TMA) is thrilled to announce that Chrissy Thornton will be joining the Association as Executive Director. In this position, Chrissy will be responsible for the operation of the organization as it fulfills its mission to improve the lives of persons affected by myositis, fund innovative research and increase awareness.



Chrissy comes to us with more than 20 years of nonprofit experience at both the national and regional levels. She was most recently the Executive Director of the Crohn's & Colitis foundation chapter in Maryland and southern Delaware, with previous leadership positions at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and the National Alliance onMental Illness (NAMI). Chrissy has a bachelor's degree in Sociology and Criminal Justice, and an MBA in Organizational Management from the University of Phoenix.

"Chrissy is an exceptional leader who brings an effective combination of technical, managerial, and communication abilities along with proven organizational management and team-building skills," said Jim Mathews, Chair of the TMA Board of Directors. "She is uniquely qualified to drive TMA's next phase of growth and program development, and we look forward to having her join the team."

"I'm looking forward to using my experience for the benefit of patients from all backgrounds in patient and care partner education, support and advocacy," Chrissy said.

Chrissy lives in Baltimore where she and her two sons, Jaden and Justin, actively participate in programs that provide support and opportunities for those with few resources. She also has an abiding interest in the arts, is an accomplished choral musician and has traveled the world as a choir member.

Chrissy will begin her position in January.

About Myositis

Myositis is a rare autoimmune disease of the muscles that causes muscle damage and chronic disability. With severe weakness, pain, fatigue, debilitating skin rashes, and other often life-threatening symptoms, patients find it difficult to perform even simple day-to-day activities, including walking, climbing stairs, and using their hands to write, button clothes, or perform daily tasks.

There are several different forms of myositis diseases including dermatomyositis, polymyositis, inclusion body myositis, necrotizing myopathy, and juvenile forms of the disease. Patients may also face other life-threatening disorders, such as interstitial lung disease, antisynthetase syndrome, difficulty swallowing, and a higher risk of cancer and other diseases. There is no cure for any of the myositis diseases.

About The Myositis Association (TMA)

The Myositis Association is the leading international nonprofit organization committed to the global community of people living with myositis, their care partners, family members, and the medical community. TMA has provided more than $7million to help advance the field of myositis research. TMA provides patient education and support, advocacy, and physician education. To learn more about myositis go to www.myositis.org.

SOURCE The Myositis Association

