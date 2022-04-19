THE N2 COMPANY EARNS HIGH MARKS FOR FRANCHISEE SATISFACTION, TWO TOP HONORS FROM FRANCHISE BUSINESS REVIEW

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The N2 Company (N2), America's leading niche magazine franchisor, was named a Top Franchise for Women and Top Low-Cost Franchise by Franchise Business Review (FBR) based on feedback from current N2 franchise owners.

More than 400 N2 franchisees (82%) participated in the FBR Franchisee Satisfaction survey. Across eight categories – including Training & Support, Core Values, and Financial Opportunity – N2 ranked well above FBR's benchmark scores in all but a single category.

The N2 Company ranked well above FBR's Franchisee Satisfaction benchmark scores in 7 of 8 survey categories. Tweet this A few N2 franchisees gathered for a photo op at the company's National Kick-Off Conference in Charlotte January 2022.

Each year, FBR compares survey results of hundreds of participating franchises to recognize those that provide the best experience for female franchisees. The 2022 list of Top Franchises for Women was announced in April. With the vast majority (93%) of female franchisees placing their satisfaction with N2 between good and excellent, the media franchise easily made the list.

"The N2 Company has always been everything they say they are. It is the best 'job' I have ever had in 35+ years in the marketing, advertising, and communications industry. I've never had so much honest and encouraging support, and the tools to go along with it, to help me achieve my goals," franchisee Susan Maxey wrote on her FBR survey.

Likewise, FBR recognizes franchises that provide stellar franchisee satisfaction with the smallest financial investment required. N2 not only made the 2022 list of Top Low-Cost Franchises but is one of the few to fall under FBR's <$10K Investment category.

N2 has more than 550 franchise owners (known as Area Directors) who manage one or more publications across N2's growing portfolio of media products: N2 Publishing, Real Producers, BeLocal, and Medical Professionals. Though the company already has a presence in nearly every state, leaders say they are poised to expand further and are currently partnering with new franchise owners to bring publications to market in select communities nationwide.

Founded in 2004 and formerly known as N2 Publishing, The N2 Company helps businesses "connect with ideal clients" by partnering with affluent neighborhoods, real estate communities, new-mover audiences, and others, to produce 800+ custom publications – and more opening every week. Every N2 issue is personal, relevant, and unique to the community it serves. Visit The N2 Company online at www.n2co.com.

