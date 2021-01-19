The NAACP Partners with Getty Images to Amplify Black Voices

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Getty Images, a world leader in visual communications, is partnering with the NAACP, the largest social justice organization, to amplify and expand the visual narrative of the Black community as it relates to characterizations in media and advertising on a national scale.

In the coming months, the civil rights organization will collaborate with Getty Images to elevate the work of photographers, videographers, and illustrators who are telling stories about the Black experience. Additionally, both organizations will develop actionable insights for communicators, marketers, and members of the media to ensure that they can thoughtfully tell more wholistic, well-rounded stories depicting the Black experiences in the years to come.

"The power of visual storytelling to evoke emotion, drive engagement, and inspire action is unparalleled," said Aba Blankson, NAACP Senior Vice President for Marketing and Communications. "As brands and content creators look to tell more diverse stories, it is critical that they broaden and deepen their ability to connect with the lived experiences of Black people who are often overlooked or truncated in mainstream media. We are pleased to partner with Getty Images to expand representation in the visual content landscape."

"Accurate and representative visual storytelling is key to our mission at Getty Images and we are thrilled to partner with the NAACP to support content creators in their effort to tell more of the authentic stories of the Black community," said Craig Peters, Chief Executive Officer, Getty Images.

Endeavoring to shift the visual narrative forward, this strategic partnership will incorporate the following:

A multimedia campaign highlighting the Inclusive Voices behind the Camera. The subject matter will include historical events, key historical figures and trailblazers in the global Black community.

Tactical engagement with brands to provide insights and guidelines as to how they can best choose visuals that break stereotypes and create new perceptions.

A webinar series that includes the perspectives and expertise of photographers, marketers, creative researchers, and business executives.

Collaboration related to content creation and development, leveraging Getty Images' vast archive, and therefore empowering NAACP chapters to amplify their narrative at both a national and local level.

