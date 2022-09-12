The NAI Gets Listed on XT.COM

SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused global trading platform, will soon list the NAI token in its Main Zone with USDT and BTC pairing. Trading of the token will be open to the users from 12th September 2022 at 07:00 (UTC). Users are welcome to trade NAI/USDT and NAI/BTC effortlessly.

The NAI token uses the BEP20 algorithm on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and is controlled by smart contracts. Natiol brings a revolutionary and futuristic approach that will add value to the cryptocurrency market and provide users with new experiences.

This partnership allows the XT community to buy and grow with NAI tokens by participating in Natiol's ecosystem such as Staking, P2E Game, E-Commerce, ... and a wide range of games including Primitive World and events in Legend World.

With that in mind, crypto enthusiasts and traders are encouraged to have the chance to be among the first to trade NAI and enjoy the newly improved exchange. As a promise, XT.COM will continue to welcome projects on cryptocurrency listings and achieve common development.

About Natiol Infinity

Natiol Infinity is a technology company established in Singapore in 2022. The company focuses on Blockchain technology-oriented development and product development and operation related to decentralized Blockchain technology.

Natiol Infinity is a technology organization, a worldwide company with software design orders from all continents. At the same time, it is also one of the first teams to deeply research Blockchain technology into practice. Natiol focuses on exploiting Blockchain platform for business management, human resource management and researching and applying blockchain technology to securities, Crypto, social networks, e-commerce, games... to improve transparency. Transparency, convenience, speed and user empowerment.

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless of where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

