The NAIC Unveils New Logo

"For the past 150 years the NAIC has been known for its members' ability to bring together diverse viewpoints to serve the best interest of the public," said NAIC President and Florida Insurance Commissioner, David Altmaier. "The new logo is a reflection of how the organization has collaborated throughout the years to ensure that the insurance sector remains strong and resilient."

"Our members and their collective mission are the focus of everything we do," said NAIC CEO, Mike Consedine. "Our new visual identity is just one of the ways the organization has modernized to become an important resource for insurance departments."

The new logo introduction and brand refresh is among several activities the NAIC has scheduled to celebrate the advancements the organization has made over the past 150 years. In the coming weeks, the NAIC will launch a modernized website and a more fully integrated refreshed brand identity.

SOURCE National Association of Insurance Commissioners

