Shifting preferences from Ni-Cd batteries to Li-ion batteries in nail gun to drive market growth. The technological advances in battery-powered nail guns are attracting customers to adopt Li=ion battery technologies. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the nail gun market will register a CAGR of over 2% by 2023.



Market Overview

Rising demand for nail guns to optimize construction work efficiency

The constant need for a convenient and comfortable work environment in the construction industry has led to the rapid adoption of power tools such as nail guns.

Battery runtime and maintenance issues

Battery run time and maintenance costs are the limitations of nail guns, which is affecting the market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the nail gun market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Emerson Electric and Hilti the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the rising demand for nail guns to optimize construction work efficiency and the shifting preferences from Ni-Cd batteries to Li-ion batteries in nail gun, will provide considerable growth opportunities to nail gun manufactures. Emerson Electric, Hilti, Illinois Tool Works, Makita, Robert Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker, and Techtronic Industries are some of the major companies covered in this report.



