The Nailest Launches 25 New Instant Luxury Acrylic Press-on Nail Designs

This new line of press-on nails from The Nailest gives press-on nails a whole new meaning. It features new lengths and shapes like:

C-Curve Long Coffin

Medium Coffin

Medium Stiletto (new shape)

Short Almond (new shape)

Tapered Square (new shape)

The set has been made with a specially formulated material that is thickened at stress points to help prevent breakage so wearers can go about their day without worry! Each set includes 30 tips, much more than you'd get from the brands you'd find at most stores, and a wider size range as well. This means the possibility of getting two sets from one box, offering incredible value to customers.

Each set comes in a sturdy acrylic case that makes transport easy and can also be used as a gift box. Few other beauty companies put as much thought and care into their products as The Nailest does, and it shows not just in the design and quality of their nails but the packaging as well.

The Nailest is one of the beauty industry's leading virtual nail boutiques, and their luxury, trend-setting press-on acrylic nails have been recognized with an Allure's Best of Beauty Awards in 2019. Sets are designed with passion and excitement, and the brand is always on the lookout for new nail trends so their customers can stay stylish. All sets come in standard and custom sizes and are designed with durability in mind so wearers can go about their day with confidence that their nails won't break. Follow The Nailest on Instagram @thenailestco.

