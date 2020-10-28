The Naked Market Closes $6MM Seed Funding Round

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Naked Market, the San Francisco-based CPG brand, has closed their $6MM seed funding round, with participation from investors including: Holtzbrinck Ventures, BEB Capital, Rick Rieder (BlackRock's Global Chief Investment Officer of Fixed Income), Integrated Capital, Sequoia Capital's Scout Fund, NFQ Capital, Yves Potvin (founder of Garden Protein), and Liberty Ventures.

The Naked Market Founders Project Breakfast: Morning Chocolate, Vanilla Chai, Green Tea Matcha

The Naked Market surpassed its 2020 sales target goal by 400%, driven by their burgeoning D2C business, and the funding secured in this capital raise will aggressively increase their product line by six additional brands in the next 12 months. Today, The Naked Market launched the first of these brands, Project Breakfast. Project Breakfast is a plant based & keto friendly morning beverage available in three flavors, Vanilla Chai, Green Tea Matcha, and Morning Chocolate. The new offering provides a clean, smooth tasting alternative to other options on the market with 14 grams of protein, 3G Net Carbs, 2 grams of sugar and enriching MCT Oils.

"We spent years being underwhelmed with healthy breakfast options available for on-the-go people like ourselves," said The Naked Market co-founder and CEO Harrison Fugman. "Project Breakfast provides a delicious, high protein & low net carb alternative to start your day that we hope provides the current health-conscious generation with a new, clean way to enjoy their mornings."

Founded in 2019, The Naked Market has built a robust profile of brands that are taking on comfort-food classics with a nutritious twist. Starting with their acai Beach House Bowls and expanding into Flock Chicken Chips, and AvoCrazy Avocado Puffs, the company has quickly launched products that taste delicious and also give back to their communities with one-for-one giveback models built into each product.

To learn more about The Naked Market visit thenakedmarket.com and @thenakedmarket on Instagram. To learn more about Project Breakfast, visit projectbreakfast.com .

ABOUT THE NAKED MARKET:

The Naked Market was created by three friends who came together over their love of food and displeasure with the lack of truly healthy options on the market — particularly from the category leaders that are familiar household names. With the definition of "healthy" having changed over recent years, The Naked Market is the answer to the industry's stagnant innovation. Their omni-channel food & beverage business creates and launches health-oriented brands across a variety of categories, embracing data & advanced manufacturing technologies to bring consumers the products they are looking for. Most importantly, each brand is aligned with a meaningful cause or charity that resonates with the company's values. To learn more, visit TheNakedMarket.com.

