The Name is Bootsy, Baby! Bootsy Collins Signs with ALG Brands

Brand Management Firm to Curate Innovative Content and Brand Collaboration Opportunities

for Funk Icon

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ALG Brands ("ALG") has been tapped to represent the original Starchild, Bootsy Collins for licensing and branding opportunities, it was announced today by ALG CEO Ashley Austin. The firm will manage Mr. Collins' personality rights and will oversee the evolution of his intellectual property via brand collaborations, media projects, licensed products and more.

"I'm getting excited, the Funk has United with ALG," says Collins. "Time to give up the 'P' - Funk that is, baba! Bootsy baby!!!"

Bootsy Collins © Michael Weintrob

"Bootsy is prolific in all aspects of the entertainment business," says Austin. "His image is iconic, his sound is authentic, and his vibe is on a whole other level. It is an honor to be invited into his orbit, and we are so excited to work with him and his amazing team to bring the power of The One to new media, branding, and licensing initiatives."

Born in Cincinnati, OH, Bootsy Collins is an all-time great funk and R&B bassist, singer, bandleader and music producer. From 1969 to 1971, Collins performed with James Brown's backup band dubbed the J.B.'s, his bass driving records like "Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine." In 1972, Bootsy joined George Clinton's Parliament/Funkadelic; Collins and Clinton soon established a lifelong personal and musical friendship. He launched Bootsy's Rubber Band as a spinoff of Parliament-Funkadelic in 1976 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 as part of the P-Funk collective.

Beyond the music, Collins is one of the most colorful personalities in entertainment. Bootsy's custom-built, star-shaped Space Bass, top hat, wild glasses, ever-present smile, and instantly recognizable voice have ensured his long status as a cultural icon. Beloved by original funkateers, next generation hip-hoppers, electronic pioneers, metalheads and more, the forever young Bootsy Collins is the definition of a living legend.

About Bootsy Collins

Bootsy Collins' influence on popular culture is inescapable. His sound and look are stitched into the fabric of modern music, be it R&B, Funk, Rock, Hip-Hop or E.D.M. Snoop Dogg, Outkast, Flea, Dr. Dre, Rick James, Prince, Daft Punk, Primus, and Thundercat—to name just a few— are all Bootzilla's disciples. Today, a whole new generation of music fans have embraced Bootsy's legacy via Childish Gambino's platinum hit "Red Bone," a loving homage to Collins' '70s smash "I'd Rather be with You," and his most recent collaboration with Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak on the Grammy®-winning Silk Sonic album.

About ALG Brands ("ALG")

ALG specializes in music estate management and representation of intellectual property rights for entertainment brands and pop culture personalities. For more information, please visit algbrands.com.

Contact:

Scott Austin

[email protected]

(646) 434-8275

https://algbrands.com

SOURCE ALG Brands